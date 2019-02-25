DowDuPont : Dow Sees CapEx of $2.5 Billion-$2.8 Billion for At Least Next Three Years

By Michael Dabaie

Dow, the materials science subsidiary of DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP), said Monday that after separating into an independent company, it plans near-term capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion for at least the next three years.

The company said it plans for capital expenditures at or below depreciation and amortization, comprised of incremental, high return on invested capital growth investments.

Dow said it sees about $800 million of cost synergy and stranded cost savings yet to be delivered, of which 75% will be additive in 2019 versus 2018.

Dow is expected to separate from DowDuPont as an independent, publicly traded company on April 1.

