Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DowDuPont Inc.    DWDP

DOWDUPONT INC.

(DWDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DowDuPont : Dow Sees CapEx of $2.5 Billion-$2.8 Billion for At Least Next Three Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:51am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Dow, the materials science subsidiary of DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP), said Monday that after separating into an independent company, it plans near-term capital expenditures of $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion for at least the next three years.

The company said it plans for capital expenditures at or below depreciation and amortization, comprised of incremental, high return on invested capital growth investments.

Dow said it sees about $800 million of cost synergy and stranded cost savings yet to be delivered, of which 75% will be additive in 2019 versus 2018.

Dow is expected to separate from DowDuPont as an independent, publicly traded company on April 1.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWDUPONT INC.
07:51aDOWDUPONT : Dow Sees CapEx of $2.5 Billion-$2.8 Billion for At Least Next Three ..
DJ
07:39aDOWDUPONT : Dow to Issue Annual Dividend Payout of $2.1 Billion After Separation
DJ
07:04aDOWDUPONT : Dow Outlines Investment Thesis and Capital Allocation Priorities Dur..
BU
05:28aCovestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
RE
02/22DOWDUPONT : Agricultural unit eyes $650m spending
AQ
02/21BAYER : DowDuPont wins final OK for global launch of new GMO soybeans
RE
02/21DOWDUPONT : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and M..
PR
02/21DUPONT : Hosts Meeting with Sell-Side Analysts
PR
02/21DOWDUPONT : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Hosts..
PR
02/20GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 277 M
EBIT 2019 12 548 M
Net income 2019 8 680 M
Debt 2019 25 447 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart DOWDUPONT INC.
Duration : Period :
DowDuPont Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWDUPONT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT INC.2.79%123 944
BASF8.03%67 928
ROYAL DSM28.72%18 910
SASOL LIMITED-1.34%18 607
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT10.28%15 344
EVONIK INDUSTRIES14.04%13 139
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.