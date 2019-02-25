DowDuPont : Dow to Issue Annual Dividend Payout of $2.1 Billion After Separation

By Michael Dabaie

Dow, the materials science subsidiary of DowDuPont (DWDP), said Monday it plans to issue an annual dividend payout of $2.1 billion after it separates into an independent company.

Dow said it will launch a $3 billion open market share repurchase program after separation, with a shareholder remuneration target of about 65% of operating net income across the cycle.

Dow is expected to separate from DowDuPont as an independent, publicly-traded company on April 1.

