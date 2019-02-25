Log in
DowDuPont : Dow to Issue Annual Dividend Payout of $2.1 Billion After Separation

0
02/25/2019 | 07:39am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Dow, the materials science subsidiary of DowDuPont (DWDP), said Monday it plans to issue an annual dividend payout of $2.1 billion after it separates into an independent company.

Dow said it will launch a $3 billion open market share repurchase program after separation, with a shareholder remuneration target of about 65% of operating net income across the cycle.

Dow is expected to separate from DowDuPont as an independent, publicly-traded company on April 1.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 277 M
EBIT 2019 12 548 M
Net income 2019 8 680 M
Debt 2019 25 447 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart DOWDUPONT INC.
Duration : Period :
DowDuPont Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWDUPONT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT INC.2.79%123 944
BASF8.03%67 928
ROYAL DSM28.72%18 910
SASOL LIMITED-1.34%18 607
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT10.28%15 344
EVONIK INDUSTRIES14.04%13 139
