Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DowDuPont Inc.    DWDP

DOWDUPONT INC.

(DWDP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DowDuPont : Sees Goodwill Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

DowDuPont Inc. expects to record impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion primarily due to goodwill in its current quarter ending June 30.

The Wilmington, Del., company, which recently spun off its materials-science business, said Wednesday that the goodwill impairment is a result of revised financial projections of the current industrial biosciences reporting unit reflecting unfavorable market conditions.

The revision was driven by slowed demand in the biomaterials business unit and challenging conditions in the U.S. bioethanol market, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The spinoff of DowDuPont's materials-science business was completed April 1 and turned into its own company, Dow Inc. The spinoff was the first big step in DowDuPont's plan to divide itself. DowDuPont expects to complete separation of its agriculture business into an independent public company on June 1, it said in the filing.

Once the final spinoff is complete, the company will be renamed DuPont de Nemours Inc. It will continue to hold its specialty products business.

The impairment charge doesn't impact the specialty products division's fiscal 2019 guidance, the company said. DowDuPont reaffirmed its financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019 for the specialty products division.

The division expects second quarter guidance of down low-single digits for organic net sales and down low-single digits for adjusted operating Ebitda. For the full year, the division expects organic top line growth of 2% to 3% and 3% to 5% growth for adjusted operating Ebitda.

Ed Breen, chief executive of DowDuPont and executive chairman-elect of the future DuPont, is scheduled to give a presentation Wednesday at a Bernstein conference in New York.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW INC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
DOWDUPONT INC. 1.04% 31.09 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWDUPONT INC.
02:48aDOWDUPONT : Sees Goodwill Charge
DJ
05/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth W..
DJ
05/29A COMBINED VISION : DuPont Performance Building Solutions Spotlight Design Freed..
BU
05/29DOWDUPONT : Expects Goodwill Charge of $800 Million to $1.3 Billion
DJ
05/29DOWDUPONT : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, to Pa..
PR
05/29DUPONT : to Present at Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
05/24DOWDUPONT : In Farm Belt, Floods Add To Crop Woes
DJ
05/23DOWDUPONT : Floods Swamp U.S. Farm Belt -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/23DOWDUPONT : Floods Swamp U.S. Farm Belt -- Update
DJ
05/23DOWDUPONT : Holders Approve Reverse Stock Split, Board Determines 1-for-3 Ratio
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 47 692 M
EBIT 2019 7 630 M
Net income 2019 4 370 M
Debt 2019 17 005 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 17,87
P/E ratio 2020 15,32
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 2,16x
Capitalization 69 840 M
Chart DOWDUPONT INC.
Duration : Period :
DowDuPont Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWDUPONT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 42,8 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT INC.-12.00%69 840
BASF SE-1.37%61 433
ROYAL DSM40.05%20 768
SASOL LIMITED-12.31%15 781
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG7.11%13 042
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-12.32%9 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About