What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

Purdue has forged the first deal to resolve more than 1,600 lawsuits blaming the OxyContin maker for fueling the opioid crisis, a move that could lay the groundwork for resolving the rest of the litigation.

Lyft is expected to price its shares above the targeted range for its initial public offering, in a sign of strong investor demand.

Uber said it is acquiring Dubai-based rival Careem for $3.1 billion ahead of the U.S. firm's expected IPO.

Apple and Qualcomm each notched victories from a U.S. trade body in their yearslong feud over patent licensing.

Citigroup is starting a consumer-payments business, joining competitors in the hot banking sector.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow and S&P 500 adding 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the DJIA.

Some of the biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity defenses available to businesses.

The FTC widened an inquiry into consumer privacy, ordering seven broadband providers to detail their data-collection policies.

Distressed-debt hedge fund Aurelius has taken aim at struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" has sold nearly 10 million copies since its release, its publisher said.