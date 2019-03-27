Log in
DowDuPont Inc.

DOWDUPONT INC.

(DWDP)
03/26 04:00:39 pm
53.18 USD   -0.17%
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/27/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Purdue has forged the first deal to resolve more than 1,600 lawsuits blaming the OxyContin maker for fueling the opioid crisis, a move that could lay the groundwork for resolving the rest of the litigation.

Lyft is expected to price its shares above the targeted range for its initial public offering, in a sign of strong investor demand.

Uber said it is acquiring Dubai-based rival Careem for $3.1 billion ahead of the U.S. firm's expected IPO.

Apple and Qualcomm each notched victories from a U.S. trade body in their yearslong feud over patent licensing.

Citigroup is starting a consumer-payments business, joining competitors in the hot banking sector.

U.S. stocks rose, with the Dow and S&P 500 adding 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont's place in the DJIA.

Some of the biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity defenses available to businesses.

The FTC widened an inquiry into consumer privacy, ordering seven broadband providers to detail their data-collection policies.

Distressed-debt hedge fund Aurelius has taken aim at struggling luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

Michelle Obama's memoir "Becoming" has sold nearly 10 million copies since its release, its publisher said.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.99%
DOWDUPONT INC. -0.17% 53.18 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.12.43%
Latest news on DOWDUPONT INC.
03/26Dow Jones Industrial Average adds Dow Inc, removes DowDuPont
RE
03/26Merck KGaA goes hostile in $5.9 billion Versum takeover battle
RE
03/26Merck KGaA goes hostile in $5.9 billion Versum takeover battle
RE
03/26DOWDUPONT : Global Panel of Judges for 2019 Packaging Innovation Awards Brings D..
BU
03/22U.S. corporate breakups could be catalyst to change Dow index
RE
03/20LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/18DOWDUPONT : Dow Confirms Intent to Adopt Stock Repurchase Plan Immediately Upon ..
BU
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 116 M
EBIT 2019 12 404 M
Net income 2019 8 396 M
Debt 2019 24 697 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 120 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 66,7 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.39%120 111
BASF SE8.06%67 856
ROYAL DSM35.75%19 699
SASOL LIMITED5.81%19 339
EVONIK INDUSTRIES9.86%12 618
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.1.98%11 013
