Downer EDI : A$200 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

27 September 2019

A$200 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Downer Group Finance Pty Limited successfully priced an increase of A$200m to its existing April 2026 Medium Term Note (MTN) issue under its A$1 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The MTNs are expected to be issued on 3 October 2019.

The Chief Financial Officer of Downer, Michael Ferguson, said the issue, which was well supported by existing and new debt investors, will be used to repay existing debt and provide further diversity and tenor to the Group's debt portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Lead Manager on the transaction.

Downer Group is rated BBB (Stable) by Fitch Ratings.

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations +612 439 470145

