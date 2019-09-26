Log in
Downer EDI : A$200 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

09/26/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

27 September 2019

A$200 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Downer Group Finance Pty Limited successfully priced an increase of A$200m to its existing April 2026 Medium Term Note (MTN) issue under its A$1 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The MTNs are expected to be issued on 3 October 2019.

The Chief Financial Officer of Downer, Michael Ferguson, said the issue, which was well supported by existing and new debt investors, will be used to repay existing debt and provide further diversity and tenor to the Group's debt portfolio.

Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Lead Manager on the transaction.

Downer Group is rated BBB (Stable) by Fitch Ratings.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations +612 439 470145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs approximately 56,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:27:00 UTC
