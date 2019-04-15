Downer EDI : A$300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

Downer EDI Limited

Media/ASX and NZX Release

16 April 2019

A$300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Downer Group Finance Pty Limited successfully priced an issue of Medium Term Notes (MTNs) totalling A$300 million under its A$1 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The MTNs are expected to be issued on 29 April 2019.

The issue follows a successful roadshow in Australia and Asia which attracted strong support from a variety of domestic and international investors.

The Chief Financial Officer of Downer, Michael Ferguson, said the issue met the key objectives of lengthening the maturity profile and enhancing the diversity of the Group's debt portfolio at a rate that compares favourably with existing debt levels.

"We are very pleased with the support we received from both existing and new debt investors including the strong interest from offshore," Mr Ferguson said.

Mizuho Securities Asia Limited, National Australia Bank Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Joint Lead Managers on the transaction.

Downer Group is rated BBB (Stable) by Fitch Ratings.

