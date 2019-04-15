Log in
Downer EDI : A$300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

04/15/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

16 April 2019

A$300 MILLION MEDIUM TERM NOTE ISSUE

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Downer Group Finance Pty Limited successfully priced an issue of Medium Term Notes (MTNs) totalling A$300 million under its A$1 billion Debt Issuance Programme. The MTNs are expected to be issued on 29 April 2019.

The issue follows a successful roadshow in Australia and Asia which attracted strong support from a variety of domestic and international investors.

The Chief Financial Officer of Downer, Michael Ferguson, said the issue met the key objectives of lengthening the maturity profile and enhancing the diversity of the Group's debt portfolio at a rate that compares favourably with existing debt levels.

"We are very pleased with the support we received from both existing and new debt investors including the strong interest from offshore," Mr Ferguson said.

Mizuho Securities Asia Limited, National Australia Bank Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Joint Lead Managers on the transaction.

Downer Group is rated BBB (Stable) by Fitch Ratings.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations +612 439 470145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs approximately 56,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:47:02 UTC
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About