Downer EDI : Appendix 4E and Annual Report to shareholders

Results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2019 Appendix 4E 2019 2018 % $'m $'m change Revenue from ordinary activities 12,789.4 12,016.6 Other income 23.3 14.3 Total revenue and other income from ordinary activities 12,812.7 12,030.9 6.5% Total revenue including joint ventures and other income 13,448.3 12,620.2 6.6% Earnings before interest and tax 462.2 204.8 125.7% Earnings before interest and tax and amortisation of acquired intangible assets (EBITA) 532.6 271.5 96.2% Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members of the parent entity 261.8 71.4 266.7% Profit from ordinary activities after tax before amortisation of acquired intangible assets (NPATA) 325.6 117.9 176.2% 2019 2018 % cents cents change Basic earnings per share 42.9 10.7 300.9% Diluted earnings per share(i) 42.3 10.7 295.3% Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share (13.5) 26.0 (151.9%) (i) At 30 June 2018, the ROADS are deemed anti-dilutive and consequently, diluted EPS remained at 10.7 cents per share. Dividend 2019 2018 Final Final Dividend per share (cents) 14.0 14.0 Franked amount per share (cents) 7.0 7.0 Conduit foreign income (CFI) 50% 50% Dividend record date 4/09/2019 30/08/2018 Dividend payable date 2/10/2019 27/09/2018 Redeemable Optionally Adjustable Distributing Securities (ROADS) 4.18 Dividend per ROADS (in Australian cents) 4.01 New Zealand imputation credit percentage per ROADS 100% 100% ROADS payment date Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Instalment date FY2019 17/09/2018 17/12/2018 15/03/2019 17/06/2019 Instalment date FY2018 15/09/2017 15/12/2017 15/03/2018 15/06/2018 Downer EDI's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) has been suspended. For commentary on the results for the year and review of operations, please refer to the Directors' Report and separate media release attached.

Annual Report 2019

This Annual Report includes the Downer EDI Limited Directors' Report, the Annual Financial Report and Independent Audit Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Annual Report is available on the Downer website www.downergroup.com.

Contents Highlights Page 2 Directors' Report Page 4 Auditor's signed reports Page 53 Auditor's Independence Declaration Page 54 Independent Auditor's Report Financial Statements Page 62 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Page 63 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Page 64 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Page 65 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the consolidated financial statements A B C D E F G About this Business Operating assets Employee Capital structure Group Other report performance and liabilities benefits and financing structure Page 66-67 Page 68-79 Page 80-90 Page 91 Page 92-99 Page 100-110 Page 111-124 B1 C1 D1 E1 F1 G1 Segment Reconciliation Employee benefits Borrowings Joint arrangements New accounting information of cash and and associate standards cash equivalents entities B2 C2 D2 E2 F2 G2 Revenue Trade receivables Key management Financing facilities Acquisition of Capital and financial and contract assets personnel businesses risk management compensation B3 C3 D3 E3 F3 G3 Earnings per share Inventories Employee discount Commitments Disposal of Other financial share plan business assets and liabilities B4 C4 E4 F4 Taxation Trade payables and Issued capital Controlled entities contract liabilities B5 C5 E5 F5 Remuneration Property, plant Non-controlling Related party of auditors and equipment interest (NCI) information B6 C6 E6 F6 Subsequent events Intangible assets Reserves Parent entity disclosures C7 E7 Finance lease Dividends receivables C8 Provisions C9 Contingent liabilities Page 125 Directors' Declaration Other information Page 126 Sustainability Performance Summary 2019 Page 131 Corporate Governance Page 142 Information for Investors Annual Report 2019 1

