DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
7.55 AUD   -0.53%
06:53pDOWNER EDI : Appendix 4E and Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08/20DOWNER EDI : Update on new Royal Adelaide Hospital
PU
08/18DOWNER EDI : Details of Share Registry address
PU
Downer EDI : Appendix 4E and Annual Report to shareholders

0
08/21/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

22 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Please find attached the following documents:

  1. Appendix 4E - results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2019;
  2. 2019 Annual Report;
  3. Market release dated 22 August 2019;
  4. Investor Presentation; and
  5. Appendix 4G - Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.

Yours sincerely,

Downer EDI Limited

Robert Regan

Company Secretary

Page 1 of 1

Results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2019

Appendix 4E

2019

2018

%

$'m

$'m

change

Revenue from ordinary activities

12,789.4

12,016.6

Other income

23.3

14.3

Total revenue and other income from ordinary activities

12,812.7

12,030.9

6.5%

Total revenue including joint ventures and other income

13,448.3

12,620.2

6.6%

Earnings before interest and tax

462.2

204.8

125.7%

Earnings before interest and tax and amortisation of acquired intangible

assets (EBITA)

532.6

271.5

96.2%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members of the

parent entity

261.8

71.4

266.7%

Profit from ordinary activities after tax before amortisation of acquired

intangible assets (NPATA)

325.6

117.9

176.2%

2019

2018

%

cents

cents

change

Basic earnings per share

42.9

10.7

300.9%

Diluted earnings per share(i)

42.3

10.7

295.3%

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

(13.5)

26.0

(151.9%)

(i) At 30 June 2018, the ROADS are deemed anti-dilutive and consequently, diluted EPS remained at 10.7 cents per share.

Dividend

2019

2018

Final

Final

Dividend per share (cents)

14.0

14.0

Franked amount per share (cents)

7.0

7.0

Conduit foreign income (CFI)

50%

50%

Dividend record date

4/09/2019

30/08/2018

Dividend payable date

2/10/2019

27/09/2018

Redeemable Optionally Adjustable Distributing Securities (ROADS)

4.18

Dividend per ROADS (in Australian cents)

4.01

New Zealand imputation credit percentage per ROADS

100%

100%

ROADS payment date

Quarter 1

Quarter 2

Quarter 3

Quarter 4

Instalment date FY2019

17/09/2018

17/12/2018

15/03/2019

17/06/2019

Instalment date FY2018

15/09/2017

15/12/2017

15/03/2018

15/06/2018

Downer EDI's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) has been suspended.

For commentary on the results for the year and review of operations, please refer to the Directors' Report and separate media release attached.

Annual Report 2019

This Annual Report includes the Downer EDI Limited Directors' Report, the Annual Financial Report and Independent Audit Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Annual Report is available on

the Downer website www.downergroup.com.

Contents

Highlights

Page 2

Directors' Report

Page 4

Auditor's signed reports

Page 53 Auditor's Independence Declaration

Page 54 Independent Auditor's Report

Financial Statements

Page 62 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Page 63 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Page 64 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Page 65 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

About this

Business

Operating assets

Employee

Capital structure

Group

Other

report

performance

and liabilities

benefits

and financing

structure

Page 66-67

Page 68-79

Page 80-90

Page 91

Page 92-99

Page 100-110

Page 111-124

B1

C1

D1

E1

F1

G1

Segment

Reconciliation

Employee benefits

Borrowings

Joint arrangements

New accounting

information

of cash and

and associate

standards

cash equivalents

entities

B2

C2

D2

E2

F2

G2

Revenue

Trade receivables

Key management

Financing facilities

Acquisition of

Capital and financial

and contract assets

personnel

businesses

risk management

compensation

B3

C3

D3

E3

F3

G3

Earnings per share

Inventories

Employee discount

Commitments

Disposal of

Other financial

share plan

business

assets and liabilities

B4

C4

E4

F4

Taxation

Trade payables and

Issued capital

Controlled entities

contract liabilities

B5

C5

E5

F5

Remuneration

Property, plant

Non-controlling

Related party

of auditors

and equipment

interest (NCI)

information

B6

C6

E6

F6

Subsequent events

Intangible assets

Reserves

Parent entity

disclosures

C7

E7

Finance lease

Dividends

receivables

C8

Provisions

C9

Contingent

liabilities

Page 125 Directors' Declaration

Other information

Page 126 Sustainability Performance Summary 2019

Page 131 Corporate Governance

Page 142 Information for Investors

Annual Report 2019  1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 22:52:04 UTC
