Downer EDI : Appendix 4E and Annual Report to shareholders

22 August 2019
-
Appendix 4E - results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2019;
-
2019 Annual Report;
-
Market release dated 22 August 2019;
-
Investor Presentation; and
-
Appendix 4G - Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations.
Results for announcement to the market for the year ended 30 June 2019
Appendix 4E
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
|
change
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
|
12,789.4
|
12,016.6
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
23.3
|
14.3
|
|
|
Total revenue and other income from ordinary activities
|
|
12,812.7
|
12,030.9
|
|
6.5%
|
Total revenue including joint ventures and other income
|
|
13,448.3
|
12,620.2
|
|
6.6%
|
Earnings before interest and tax
|
|
462.2
|
204.8
|
|
125.7%
|
Earnings before interest and tax and amortisation of acquired intangible
|
|
|
|
|
assets (EBITA)
|
|
532.6
|
271.5
|
|
96.2%
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members of the
|
|
|
|
|
parent entity
|
|
261.8
|
71.4
|
|
266.7%
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax before amortisation of acquired
|
|
|
|
|
intangible assets (NPATA)
|
|
325.6
|
117.9
|
|
176.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
%
|
|
|
cents
|
cents
|
|
change
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
42.9
|
10.7
|
|
300.9%
|
Diluted earnings per share(i)
|
|
42.3
|
10.7
|
|
295.3%
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
|
(13.5)
|
26.0
|
|
(151.9%)
|
|
|
(i) At 30 June 2018, the ROADS are deemed anti-dilutive and consequently, diluted EPS remained at 10.7 cents per share.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Final
|
Final
|
|
|
Dividend per share (cents)
|
|
14.0
|
14.0
|
|
|
Franked amount per share (cents)
|
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
|
|
Conduit foreign income (CFI)
|
|
50%
|
50%
|
|
|
Dividend record date
|
|
4/09/2019
|
30/08/2018
|
|
|
Dividend payable date
|
|
2/10/2019
|
27/09/2018
|
|
|
Redeemable Optionally Adjustable Distributing Securities (ROADS)
|
4.18
|
|
|
|
Dividend per ROADS (in Australian cents)
|
|
4.01
|
|
|
New Zealand imputation credit percentage per ROADS
|
|
100%
|
100%
|
|
|
ROADS payment date
|
Quarter 1
|
Quarter 2
|
Quarter 3
|
Quarter 4
|
Instalment date FY2019
|
17/09/2018
|
17/12/2018
|
15/03/2019
|
|
17/06/2019
|
Instalment date FY2018
|
15/09/2017
|
15/12/2017
|
15/03/2018
|
|
15/06/2018
Downer EDI's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) has been suspended.
For commentary on the results for the year and review of operations, please refer to the Directors' Report and separate media release attached.
This Annual Report includes the Downer EDI Limited Directors' Report, the Annual Financial Report and Independent Audit Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Annual Report is available on
the Downer website www.downergroup.com.
Contents
Highlights
Page 2
Directors' Report
Page 4
Auditor's signed reports
Page 53 Auditor's Independence Declaration
Page 54 Independent Auditor's Report
Financial Statements
Page 62 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Page 63 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Page 64 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Page 65 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
D
|
E
|
F
|
G
|
About this
|
Business
|
Operating assets
|
Employee
|
Capital structure
|
Group
|
Other
|
report
|
performance
|
and liabilities
|
benefits
|
and financing
|
structure
|
|
Page 66-67
|
Page 68-79
|
Page 80-90
|
Page 91
|
Page 92-99
|
Page 100-110
|
Page 111-124
|
|
B1
|
C1
|
D1
|
E1
|
F1
|
G1
|
|
Segment
|
Reconciliation
|
Employee benefits
|
Borrowings
|
Joint arrangements
|
New accounting
|
|
information
|
of cash and
|
|
|
and associate
|
standards
|
|
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
entities
|
|
B2
|
C2
|
D2
|
E2
|
F2
|
G2
|
Revenue
|
Trade receivables
|
Key management
|
Financing facilities
|
Acquisition of
|
Capital and financial
|
|
and contract assets
|
personnel
|
|
businesses
|
risk management
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
|
B3
|
C3
|
D3
|
E3
|
F3
|
G3
|
Earnings per share
|
Inventories
|
Employee discount
|
Commitments
|
Disposal of
|
Other financial
|
|
|
share plan
|
|
business
|
assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B4
|
C4
|
|
E4
|
F4
|
|
Taxation
|
Trade payables and
|
|
Issued capital
|
Controlled entities
|
|
|
contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B5
|
C5
|
|
E5
|
F5
|
|
Remuneration
|
Property, plant
|
|
Non-controlling
|
Related party
|
|
of auditors
|
and equipment
|
|
interest (NCI)
|
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B6
|
C6
|
|
E6
|
F6
|
|
Subsequent events
|
Intangible assets
|
|
Reserves
|
Parent entity
|
|
|
|
|
|
disclosures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C7
|
|
E7
|
|
|
|
Finance lease
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingent
|
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
Page 125 Directors' Declaration
Other information
Page 126 Sustainability Performance Summary 2019
Page 131 Corporate Governance
Page 142 Information for Investors
