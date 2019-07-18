Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/18
6.86 AUD   -0.44%
Downer EDI : Becoming a substantial holder

07/18/2019

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

16 July 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

30,566,556

30,566,556

5.14%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition

Holder of

Consideration (9)

Class and

Relevant Interest

Number of Securities

COMMON STOCK

07/15/2019

FIL

6.9128

46,297

07/15/2019

FIL

6.9128

163,743

07/16/2019

FIL

6.9810

199,025

07/16/2019

FIL

6.9810

703,909

Total Acquisition

1,112,974

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all

follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 18 July 2019 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT

Level 11, 167

BROWN BROTHERS

108,791

MANAGEMENT

Macquarie Street,

HARRIMAN AND CO

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

CITIBANK LONDON

3,520,505

Australia

JP MORGAN,

4,513,445

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

NATIONAL ASTL BK

2,658,182

MELBOURNE (S)

NORTHERN TRUST

4,203,420

LONDON (C)

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

Investment Discretion /

Crow Lane, Pembroke,

Voting Power

22,046

LTD LUX (C)

Bermuda

FIL PENSIONS

Oakhill House, 130

MANAGEMENT

Tonbridge Road,

BNP PARIBAS SEC SRVS

385,917

Hildenborough, Kent,

ITALY

England TN119DZ

FIL RESPONSIBLE

Level 11, 167

ENTITY (AUSTRALIA)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

15,154,250

LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

30,566,556

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 21:39:04 UTC
