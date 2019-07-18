Downer EDI : Becoming a substantial holder

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
The holder became a substantial holder on
16 July 2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
30,566,556
30,566,556
5.14%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Date of Acquisition
Holder of
Consideration (9)
Class and
Relevant Interest
Number of Securities
COMMON STOCK
07/15/2019
FIL
6.9128
46,297
07/15/2019
FIL
6.9128
163,743
07/16/2019
FIL
6.9810
199,025
07/16/2019
FIL
6.9810
703,909
Total Acquisition
1,112,974
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all
follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Dated: 18 July 2019 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited