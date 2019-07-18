Downer EDI : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

The holder became a substantial holder on 16 July 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 30,566,556 30,566,556 5.14%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Date of Acquisition Holder of Consideration (9) Class and Relevant Interest Number of Securities COMMON STOCK 07/15/2019 FIL 6.9128 46,297 07/15/2019 FIL 6.9128 163,743 07/16/2019 FIL 6.9810 199,025 07/16/2019 FIL 6.9810 703,909 Total Acquisition 1,112,974

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are all