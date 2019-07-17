Log in
Downer EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

07/17/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

15

July 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

09

April 2019

The previous notice was dated

09

April 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3)in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

Change

whose

change

given in

number of

affected

relevant

relation to

securities

interest

change

affected

changed

AUD

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

07/15/2019

FIL

BUY

6.9128

46,297

46,297

07/15/2019

FIL

BUY

6.9128

163,743

163,743

07/15/2019

FIL

TRANSITION

6.9300

1,406,314

1,406,314

OUT

Total Buys

210,040

210,040

Total

(1,406,314)

(1,406,314)

Transition Out

Total

(1,196,274)

(1,196,274)

Movement

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

COMMON STOCK

29,663,622

29,663,622

4.99%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 17 July 2019 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT

Level 11, 167

BROWN BROTHERS

108,791

MANAGEMENT

Macquarie Street,

HARRIMAN AND CO

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

CITIBANK LONDON

3,520,505

Australia

JP MORGAN,

4,513,445

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

NATIONAL ASTL BK

2,658,182

MELBOURNE (S)

NORTHERN TRUST

4,004,395

LONDON (C)

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

Investment Discretion /

Crow Lane, Pembroke,

Voting Power

22,046

LTD LUX (C)

Bermuda

FIL PENSIONS

Oakhill House, 130

MANAGEMENT

Tonbridge Road,

BNP PARIBAS SEC SRVS

385,917

Hildenborough, Kent,

ITALY

England TN119DZ

FIL RESPONSIBLE

Level 11, 167

ENTITY (AUSTRALIA)

Macquarie Street,

JP MORGAN,

14,450,341

LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

Australia

Grand Total

29,663,622

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:39:06 UTC
