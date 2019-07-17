Downer EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
15
July 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
09
April 2019
The previous notice was dated
09
April 2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3)in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
Change
whose
change
given in
number of
affected
relevant
relation to
securities
interest
change
affected
changed
AUD
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
07/15/2019
FIL
BUY
6.9128
46,297
46,297
07/15/2019
FIL
BUY
6.9128
163,743
163,743
07/15/2019
FIL
TRANSITION
6.9300
1,406,314
1,406,314
OUT
Total Buys
210,040
210,040
Total
(1,406,314)
(1,406,314)
Transition Out
Total
(1,196,274)
(1,196,274)
Movement
3. Resulting interest
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
COMMON STOCK
29,663,622
29,663,622
4.99%
4. Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
5. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 17 July 2019 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited