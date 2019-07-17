Downer EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 15 July 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 09 April 2019 The previous notice was dated 09 April 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3)in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes Change whose change given in number of affected relevant relation to securities interest change affected changed AUD COMMON COMMON STOCK STOCK 07/15/2019 FIL BUY 6.9128 46,297 46,297 07/15/2019 FIL BUY 6.9128 163,743 163,743 07/15/2019 FIL TRANSITION 6.9300 1,406,314 1,406,314 OUT Total Buys 210,040 210,040 Total (1,406,314) (1,406,314) Transition Out Total (1,196,274) (1,196,274) Movement

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) COMMON STOCK 29,663,622 29,663,622 4.99%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A