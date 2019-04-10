Downer EDI : Change in substantial holding

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
To:DOWNER EDI LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
05
April 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
07
May 2018
The previous notice was dated
07
May 2018
2.Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of
Previous Notice
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Present Notice
Securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
COMMON
37,184,187
6.25%
30,859,896
5.19%
STOCK
3.Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
Change
whose
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
relevant
to change (7)
securities
interest
affected
changed
COMMON
COMMON
STOCK
STOCK
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
1,161
1,161
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
5,887
5,887
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
6,608
6,608
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
10,998
10,998
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
35,875
35,875
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
36,260
36,260
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
46,367
46,367
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
79,416
79,416
05/04/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1431 AUD
127,428
127,428
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
3,317
3,317
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
16,816
16,816
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
18,875
18,875
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
31,417
31,417
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
102,478
102,478
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
103,578
103,578
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
132,451
132,451
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
226,858
226,858
05/07/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2189 AUD
364,007
364,007
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
3,260
3,260
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
16,532
16,532
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
18,555
18,555
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
30,885
30,885
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
100,742
100,742
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
101,824
101,824
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
130,208
130,208
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
223,017
223,017
05/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.2910 AUD
357,842
357,842
07/23/2018
FIL
BUY
7.1050 AUD
17,979
17,979
08/08/2018
FIL
BUY
7.5384 AUD
72,076
72,076
08/15/2018
FIL
SELL
7.4493 AUD
126,146
126,146
11/20/2018
FIL
SELL
6.7414 AUD
8,212
8,212
11/30/2018
FIL
BUY
6.2876 AUD
70,028
70,028
12/28/2018
FIL
BUY
6.6062 AUD
3,724
3,724
12/28/2018
FIL
BUY
6.6062 AUD
7,956
7,956
12/28/2018
FIL
BUY
6.6062 AUD
27,532
27,532
12/31/2018
FIL
BUY
6.7661 AUD
43,737
43,737
12/31/2018
FIL
BUY
6.7661 AUD
93,455
93,455
12/31/2018
FIL
BUY
6.7661 AUD
323,384
323,384
01/02/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7129 AUD
91,882
91,882
01/02/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7129 AUD
196,327
196,327
01/02/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7129 AUD
679,356
679,356
01/03/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7401 AUD
49,113
49,113
01/03/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7401 AUD
104,938
104,938
01/03/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7401 AUD
363,122
363,122
01/04/2019
FIL
BUY
6.5185 AUD
28,001
28,001
01/04/2019
FIL
BUY
6.5185 AUD
59,831
59,831
01/04/2019
FIL
BUY
6.5185 AUD
207,034
207,034
01/07/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7962 AUD
22,629
22,629
01/07/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7962 AUD
27,392
27,392
01/07/2019
FIL
BUY
6.7962 AUD
60,469
60,469
01/16/2019
FIL
SELL
7.0863 AUD
6,327
6,327
02/21/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2445 AUD
102,060
102,060
02/21/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2445 AUD
110,843
110,843
02/21/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2445 AUD
113,979
113,979
02/22/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2108 AUD
202,944
202,944
02/22/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2108 AUD
220,409
220,409
02/22/2019
FIL
SELL
7.2108 AUD
226,647
226,647
04/05/2019
FIL
Transition
7.7500 AUD
9,317,339
9,317,339
Out
4.Present Relevant Interest
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
5.Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
N/A
6.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 09 April 2019 Jen Li
Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited