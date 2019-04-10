Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Downer EDI : Change in substantial holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1.Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

05

April 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

07

May 2018

The previous notice was dated

07

May 2018

2.Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of

Previous Notice

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Present Notice

Securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

COMMON

37,184,187

6.25%

30,859,896

5.19%

STOCK

3.Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

Change

whose

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

relevant

to change (7)

securities

interest

affected

changed

COMMON

COMMON

STOCK

STOCK

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

1,161

1,161

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

5,887

5,887

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

6,608

6,608

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

10,998

10,998

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

35,875

35,875

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

36,260

36,260

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

46,367

46,367

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

79,416

79,416

05/04/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1431 AUD

127,428

127,428

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

3,317

3,317

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

16,816

16,816

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

18,875

18,875

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

31,417

31,417

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

102,478

102,478

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

103,578

103,578

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

132,451

132,451

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

226,858

226,858

05/07/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2189 AUD

364,007

364,007

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

3,260

3,260

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

16,532

16,532

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

18,555

18,555

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

30,885

30,885

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

100,742

100,742

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

101,824

101,824

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

130,208

130,208

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

223,017

223,017

05/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.2910 AUD

357,842

357,842

07/23/2018

FIL

BUY

7.1050 AUD

17,979

17,979

08/08/2018

FIL

BUY

7.5384 AUD

72,076

72,076

08/15/2018

FIL

SELL

7.4493 AUD

126,146

126,146

11/20/2018

FIL

SELL

6.7414 AUD

8,212

8,212

11/30/2018

FIL

BUY

6.2876 AUD

70,028

70,028

12/28/2018

FIL

BUY

6.6062 AUD

3,724

3,724

12/28/2018

FIL

BUY

6.6062 AUD

7,956

7,956

12/28/2018

FIL

BUY

6.6062 AUD

27,532

27,532

12/31/2018

FIL

BUY

6.7661 AUD

43,737

43,737

12/31/2018

FIL

BUY

6.7661 AUD

93,455

93,455

12/31/2018

FIL

BUY

6.7661 AUD

323,384

323,384

01/02/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7129 AUD

91,882

91,882

01/02/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7129 AUD

196,327

196,327

01/02/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7129 AUD

679,356

679,356

01/03/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7401 AUD

49,113

49,113

01/03/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7401 AUD

104,938

104,938

01/03/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7401 AUD

363,122

363,122

01/04/2019

FIL

BUY

6.5185 AUD

28,001

28,001

01/04/2019

FIL

BUY

6.5185 AUD

59,831

59,831

01/04/2019

FIL

BUY

6.5185 AUD

207,034

207,034

01/07/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7962 AUD

22,629

22,629

01/07/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7962 AUD

27,392

27,392

01/07/2019

FIL

BUY

6.7962 AUD

60,469

60,469

01/16/2019

FIL

SELL

7.0863 AUD

6,327

6,327

02/21/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2445 AUD

102,060

102,060

02/21/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2445 AUD

110,843

110,843

02/21/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2445 AUD

113,979

113,979

02/22/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2108 AUD

202,944

202,944

02/22/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2108 AUD

220,409

220,409

02/22/2019

FIL

SELL

7.2108 AUD

226,647

226,647

04/05/2019

FIL

Transition

7.7500 AUD

9,317,339

9,317,339

Out

4.Present Relevant Interest

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

5.Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

N/A

6.Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 09 April 2019 Jen Li

Head of Regulatory Reporting, Asia Pacific

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

FIL INVESTMENT

Level 11, 167

BROWN BROTHERS

108,791

MANAGEMENT

Macquarie Street,

HARRIMAN AND CO

(AUSTRALIA) LIMITED

Sydney, NSW 2000,

JP MORGAN,

20,206,357

Australia

BOURNEMOUTH (C)

NATIONAL ASTL BK

2,658,182

MELBOURNE (S)

NORTHERN TRUST

3,958,098

LONDON (C)

FIL INVESTMENT

Level 21, Two Pacific

Investment Discretion /

MANAGEMENT

Place, 88 Queensway,

CITIBANK LONDON

Voting Power

3,520,505

(HONG KONG)

Admiralty, Hong Kong

LIMITED

FIL LIMITED

Pembroke Hall, 42

BROWN BROS HARRIMN

Crow Lane, Pembroke,

22,046

LTD LUX (C)

Bermuda

FIL PENSIONS

Oakhill House, 130

MANAGEMENT

Tonbridge Road,

BNP PARIBAS SEC SRVS

385,917

Hildenborough, Kent,

ITALY

England TN119DZ

Grand Total

30,859,896

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWNER EDI LIMITED
02/20DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DOWNER EDI : A-Cap Resources Limited - Wiluna Cobalt Nickel Project Farm-in and ..
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : First Sydney Growth Train enters passenger service
AQ
2018BOMBARDIER : Shortlisted bidders revealed for 360m Tyne and Wear rolling stock d..
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : wins mining contract extension at Commodore
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DOWNER EDI : Award Winner Make It Drain Plumbing Concurs With Angie Hicks of Ang..
AQ
2018Deutsche Bank hires former CBA analyst
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : Trenchless rehabilitation works of the non-visitable pipelines of t..
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : Honest Plumbing Now Offering Trenchless Pipe Replacement Services i..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 221 M
EBIT 2019 500 M
Net income 2019 297 M
Debt 2019 874 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
P/E ratio 2020 14,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Grant Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED13.76%3 264
VINCI22.19%59 869
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION12.11%39 957
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD12.89%38 664
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.45%27 718
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.15%24 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About