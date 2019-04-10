Downer EDI : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

To: DOWNER EDI LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1.Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL")

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 05 April 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 07 May 2018 The previous notice was dated 07 May 2018

2.Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of Previous Notice Previous Notice Present Notice Present Notice Securities (4) Person's votes Voting Power (5) Person's votes Voting Power (5) COMMON 37,184,187 6.25% 30,859,896 5.19% STOCK

3.Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: