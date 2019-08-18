Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
08/16
7.34 AUD   -0.14%
Downer EDI : Details of Share Registry address

08/18/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

19 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

RE: Change of registry address notification for Downer EDI Limited (DOW)

With effect from the commencement of business on Tuesday 20 August 2019, the address for the DOW share registry will be:

Level 3

60 Carrington St

Sydney NSW 2000

The telephone and postal address remain unchanged as follows:

Telephone

(within Australia) 1300 556 161 (International) +61 3 9415 4000

Postal Address

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne VIC 3001

Lodgement of documentation by Downer EDI Limited security holders should be made at the new address from Tuesday 20 August 2019.

Yours sincerely,

Robert Regan

Company Secretary

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:16:04 UTC
