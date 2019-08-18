Downer EDI : Details of Share Registry address

Downer EDI Limited
ABN 97 003 872 848
Triniti Business Campus
39 Delhi Road
North Ryde NSW 2113
1800 DOWNER
www.downergroup.com
19 August 2019
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
RE: Change of registry address notification for Downer EDI Limited (DOW)
With effect from the commencement of business on Tuesday 20 August 2019, the address for the DOW share registry will be:
Level 3
60 Carrington St
Sydney NSW 2000
The telephone and postal address remain unchanged as follows:
Telephone
(within Australia) 1300 556 161 (International) +61 3 9415 4000
Postal Address
GPO Box 2975
Melbourne VIC 3001
Lodgement of documentation by Downer EDI Limited security holders should be made at the new address from Tuesday 20 August 2019.
Yours sincerely,
Robert Regan
Company Secretary