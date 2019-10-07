Downer EDI : Electric vehicles debut in WA

When we talk about our value 'Zero Harm', this does not mean just protecting ourselves from harm - we also have a duty of care as an organisation. Our Zero Harm philosophy commits us to work in a manner that minimises the impact of our activities on the environment and advances the communities in which we operate.

Downer remains focused on developing solutions to reduce our energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, while increasing our cost competitiveness. We are also committed to developing strategies that will improve the resilience of our assets and portfolio to the impacts of climate change, and further utilise low-emission technology across our fleet and machinery to reduce fuel consumption, carbon and air emissions.

Downer Environment and Sustainability Manager, Matt Hunter, said the new vehicles have many environmental and economic benefits and are a step toward achieving our decarbonisation goals.

"Downer has set an ambitious long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction target that aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement goals to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C by the end of this century.

"The introduction of the new electric vehicles demonstrates our commitment to championing sustainable initiatives and contributing to Downer's emission reduction targets. The electric vehicles provide lower operating and maintenance costs, produce little or no local air pollution, and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"By initially using the electric vehicles as pool cars it provides many of our employees the opportunity to drive an electric car and understand the differences, and reduces the stigma associated with transitioning from traditional internal combustion engines. With a range of over 200 kilometres per charge, the Hyundai IONIQ vehicles are suitable for most of our activities and feedback on the vehicle's performance has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Our Environment and Sustainability team is always exploring opportunities to reduce energy consumption and the impact on our environment. We are undertaking some research and identifying opportunities for electric vehicles to be purchased for other locations as well for potential use at our project sites," said Matt.

The Downer ecosystem impacts millions of lives in Australia and New Zealand every day. With so many people relying on our services, the sustainability of our operations is paramount. Downer's 2019 Sustainability Report provides an overview of our actions, initiatives and commitments over the past 12 months which have enhanced our reputation as industry leaders in sustainability. You can view and download it here.

Hyundai IONIQ electric key facts