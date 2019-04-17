Downer EDI : LINK ALLIANCE AWARDED AUCKLAND CITY RAIL LINK CONTRACT

Downer EDI Limited

Media/ASX and NZX Release

18 April 2019

LINK ALLIANCE AWARDED AUCKLAND CITY RAIL LINK CONTRACT

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that the Link Alliance had been selected by City Rail Link Limited as the preferred bidder for the C3 alliance contract, the largest package of work for the NZ$4.4 billion Auckland City Rail Link project. The Link Alliance is a joint venture between Downer, Vinci Grands Projects, Soletanche Bachy, AECOM, Tonkin + Taylor, and WSP Opus.

Separate to C3, Downer is also preferred supplier to maintain three stations, that are part of the Auckland City Rail Link project, for up to 30 years. Downer's total share of all work is expected to exceed NZ$1 billion of revenue from the construction and maintenance contracts currently underway or planned for the future.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said the Link Alliance would deliver C3 for this landmark project under an alliance contract model which shares the construction risk across all the parties.

"We look forward to working closely with our joint venture partners and City Rail Link Limited to deliver important infrastructure that will improve connections across Auckland for many years to come," Mr Fenn said.

The CEO of Downer New Zealand, Steve Killeen, said this was an exciting project for Auckland.

"I am very proud of our efforts on City Rail Link over the past four years and this new contract will build on our current projects to support the long term development of such a great city," Mr Killeen said.

The C3 contract will expand on Downer's contribution to the City Rail Link project. In April 2015, two Joint Venture Design and Construction contracts were awarded to provide early input into the design for the Downtown area. These contracts were awarded to Downer and Soletanche Bachy JV and Connectus (McConnell Dowell and Downer JV).

The C3 contract comprises the construction of two new railway stations near Aotea Square and Karangahape road in Auckland central, the redevelopment of the railway station at Mount Eden and the tunnels connecting them. The two new railway stations near Aotea Square and