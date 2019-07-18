Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/18
6.86 AUD   -0.44%
02:55aDOWNER EDI : New partnership provides welcome boost to women's and Māori rugby
PU
07/17DOWNER EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
07/17DOWNER EDI : awarded $218 million in mining contract extensions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Downer EDI : New partnership provides welcome boost to women's and Māori rugby

07/18/2019 | 02:55am EDT
Women's and Māori rugby receives boost after Downer signs new partnership with New Zealand Rugby for the 2019/2020 rugby season. The partnership kicks off this weekend, with Downer supporting the Māori All Blacks at this Saturday's match against Fiji at Rotorua International Stadium.

In a boost for women's and Māori rugby, the agreement confirms Downer as the new partner of the Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens and Māori All Blacks - becoming the first partner to champion all three teams.

Steve Killeen, Downer's New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, comments: "The Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens and the Māori All Blacks excel on the world stage, representing New Zealand to the highest standard. The teams make a significant contribution to both women's sport and our unique cultural heritage and we are proud to be a part of their journey in the coming seasons."

"This partnership is founded on a core set of values held by both organisations including the celebration of diversity, inclusion of all cultures, people and gender, investment in high performance and investment in the mental and physical well-being of our people."

'We are excited to work closely with the three teams to ensure that the strength of our combined values makes a positive impact on the code, the players, the support staff, the fans, the Downer team and the wider sport community here in New Zealand."

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive, Steve Tew, said the partnership was fantastic news for the Māori All Blacks and two flagship national women's teams.

"Downer's sponsorship reflects the ongoing success and growing popularity of women's and Māori rugby and celebrates the diverse makeup of the people who are involved in our game."

"As well as providing a welcome contribution to the teams as they continue to succeed on the world stage, this will also enhance their ability to inspire the next generation of players."

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:54:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 279 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 293 M
Debt 2019 883 M
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 4 074 M
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,68  AUD
Last Close Price 6,89  AUD
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Grant Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED1.92%0
VINCI29.85%55 967
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.56%35 321
LARSEN & TOUBRO1.65%30 656
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-6.51%22 357
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.15%20 515
