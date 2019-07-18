Downer EDI : New partnership provides welcome boost to women's and Māori rugby

In a boost for women's and Māori rugby, the agreement confirms Downer as the new partner of the Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens and Māori All Blacks - becoming the first partner to champion all three teams.

Steve Killeen, Downer's New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, comments: "The Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens and the Māori All Blacks excel on the world stage, representing New Zealand to the highest standard. The teams make a significant contribution to both women's sport and our unique cultural heritage and we are proud to be a part of their journey in the coming seasons."

"This partnership is founded on a core set of values held by both organisations including the celebration of diversity, inclusion of all cultures, people and gender, investment in high performance and investment in the mental and physical well-being of our people."

'We are excited to work closely with the three teams to ensure that the strength of our combined values makes a positive impact on the code, the players, the support staff, the fans, the Downer team and the wider sport community here in New Zealand."

New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive, Steve Tew, said the partnership was fantastic news for the Māori All Blacks and two flagship national women's teams.

"Downer's sponsorship reflects the ongoing success and growing popularity of women's and Māori rugby and celebrates the diverse makeup of the people who are involved in our game."

"As well as providing a welcome contribution to the teams as they continue to succeed on the world stage, this will also enhance their ability to inspire the next generation of players."