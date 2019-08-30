Downer EDI : Read Downer's 2019 Sustainability Report

30/08/2019

The Downer ecosystem impacts millions of lives in Australia and New Zealand every day. With so many people relying on our services, the sustainability of our operations is paramount.

Sustainability is integrated into Downer's business strategy. This approach is acknowledged regularly, with leading independent ESG rating agencies consistently awarding Downer high scores for our sustainability performance.

Downer's 2019 Sustainability Report has been released today and is available to view and download here. The report provides an overview of our actions, initiatives and commitments over the past 12 months which have enhanced our reputation as industry leaders in sustainability.

You will see that we have taken a leading position on climate change and implemented the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, including scenario analysis to test Downer's portfolio and the resilience of our strategy against the relevant climate futures. To demonstrate our commitment, Downer also set an ambitious science based greenhouse gas emissions reduction target that aligns with the 2015 Paris Agreement goals to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C by the second half of this century.

Other highlights from FY19 include:

Revisiting our materiality assessment in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards to identify what our stakeholders believe are the material issues for Downer.

Improvements to our industry-leading safety performance results - lowering our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) from 0.78 in FY18 to 0.57 in FY19, and reducing our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) from 3.27 to 2.70 in the same period

Improvements to our talent and retention framework and the implementation of other strategies and initiatives, which helped improve our overall employee engagement score by three per cent in 12 months

The launch of our Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan in Australia and the expansion of our Māori leadership program in New Zealand to help achieve our commitments to improving cultural diversity in our workforce.

'Our 2019 Sustainability Report highlights countless reasons why we should all be proud to work at Downer,' Downer's Head of Zero Harm, Julie Wills, says. 'I encourage everyone to read and share it.'