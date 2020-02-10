Downer EDI : Response to market speculation

Downer EDI Limited

Media/ASX and NZX Release

11 February 2020

RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) refers to an article in today's edition of The Australian which speculates about the potential sale of Downer's "oil and gas sector-related operations".

Downer confirms that the business is not for sale and no consideration is being given to its sale.

Authorised for release by Grant Fenn, Chief Executive Officer of Downer.

