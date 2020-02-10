Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
Downer EDI : Response to market speculation

02/10/2020 | 07:38pm EST

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

11 February 2020

RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) refers to an article in today's edition of The Australian which speculates about the potential sale of Downer's "oil and gas sector-related operations".

Downer confirms that the business is not for sale and no consideration is being given to its sale.

Authorised for release by Grant Fenn, Chief Executive Officer of Downer.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

