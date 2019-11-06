Log in
Downer EDI : Results of Annual General Meeting

11/06/2019 | 10:30pm EST

7Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

7 November 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

RE: Results of Downer EDI Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that the resolutions relating to the following matters were put to the Annual General Meeting of Downer EDI Limited held on Thursday,

7 November 2019:

Item 2(a)

Election of Mr P L Watson

Item 2(b)

Re-election of Ms T G Handicott

Item 2(c)

Re-election of Dr C G Thorne

Item 3*

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Item 4

Approval of Managing Director's long-term incentive

Item 5

Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval conditions

  • This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. The above matters were decided on a Poll.

In accordance with section 251AA(1)(a) of the Corporations Act, the following Proxy Information is provided:

TOTAL NUMBER OF PROXY VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

OPEN

Election of Mr P L Watson

488,568,819

622,635

226,103

584,930

Re-election of Ms T G Handicott

486,389,990

2,812,128

216,120

584,249

Re-election of Dr C G Thorne

486,433,662

2,754,852

226,050

587,923

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

476,483,893

12,706,629

247,865

547,100

Managing Director's long-term incentive

485,446,066

4,058,689

924,363

556,369

Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval

480,299,480

8,129,363

976,368

587,276

conditions

In accordance with section 251AA(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, the following information in relation to the Polls is provided:

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON POLLS

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Election of Mr P L Watson

490,349,478

622,635

226,103

Re-election of Ms T G Handicott

488,169,968

2,812,128

216,120

Re-election of Dr C G Thorne

488,217,314

2,754,852

226,050

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

477,087,103

12,708,429

247,865

Managing Director's long-term incentive

485,234,686

4,060,489

924,563

Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval

482,082,485

8,139,363

976,368

conditions

Yours faithfully,

Robert Regan

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:29:08 UTC
