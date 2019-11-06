Downer EDI : Results of Annual General Meeting
11/06/2019 | 10:30pm EST
7 November 2019
Dear Sir/Madam
RE: Results of Downer EDI Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, it is confirmed that the resolutions relating to the following matters were put to the Annual General Meeting of Downer EDI Limited held on Thursday,
7 November 2019:
Item 2(a)
Election of Mr P L Watson
Item 2(b)
Re-election of Ms T G Handicott
Item 2(c)
Re-election of Dr C G Thorne
Item 3*
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Item 4
Approval of Managing Director's long-term incentive
Item 5
Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval conditions
This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. The above matters were decided on a Poll.
In accordance with section 251AA(1)(a) of the Corporations Act, the following Proxy Information is provided:
TOTAL NUMBER OF PROXY VOTES
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
OPEN
Election of Mr P L Watson
488,568,819
622,635
226,103
584,930
Re-election of Ms T G Handicott
486,389,990
2,812,128
216,120
584,249
Re-election of Dr C G Thorne
486,433,662
2,754,852
226,050
587,923
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
476,483,893
12,706,629
247,865
547,100
Managing Director's long-term incentive
485,446,066
4,058,689
924,363
556,369
Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval
480,299,480
8,129,363
976,368
587,276
conditions
In accordance with section 251AA(1)(b) of the Corporations Act, the following information in relation to the Polls is provided:
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON POLLS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
Election of Mr P L Watson
490,349,478
622,635
226,103
Re-election of Ms T G Handicott
488,169,968
2,812,128
216,120
Re-election of Dr C G Thorne
488,217,314
2,754,852
226,050
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
477,087,103
12,708,429
247,865
Managing Director's long-term incentive
485,234,686
4,060,489
924,563
Re-insertion of proportional takeover approval
482,082,485
8,139,363
976,368
conditions
Yours faithfully,
Robert Regan
Company Secretary
Page 2 of 2
