Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
7.82 AUD   +0.26%
09:18pDOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
PU
09/26DOWNER EDI : A$200 million medium term note issue
PU
09/24DOWNER EDI : Supporting the establishment of Traditional Owner businesses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Downer EDI : Retirement of Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 09:18pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

30 September 2019

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Annabelle Chaplain will retire as a Non-executive Director at the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on 7 November 2019.

The Chairman of Downer, Mike Harding, said Ms Chaplain had made an enormous contribution to Downer over more than a decade.

"Annabelle joined the Downer Board in July 2008 and the company has successfully navigated many challenges, and achieved significant growth, over the ensuing 11 years," Mr Harding said.

"She has provided invaluable advice and leadership through her service on the Zero Harm Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, and she has played a particularly important role as the long term Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

"On behalf of the Board, and our shareholders, I thank Annabelle for all that she has done for Downer and wish her the best for the future."

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 01:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWNER EDI LIMITED
09:18pDOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
PU
09/26DOWNER EDI : A$200 million medium term note issue
PU
09/24DOWNER EDI : Supporting the establishment of Traditional Owner businesses
PU
09/11DOWNER EDI : Upgraded Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant now operational
PU
09/03DOWNER EDI : Rock and roll-out of the nbn™
PU
09/03DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/30DOWNER EDI : Read Downer's 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
08/29DOWNER EDI : engages technology partner Red Piranha
PU
08/21DOWNER EDI : Appendix 4E and Annual Report to shareholders
PU
08/20DOWNER EDI : Update on new Royal Adelaide Hospital
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 793 M
EBIT 2020 535 M
Net income 2020 304 M
Debt 2020 884 M
Yield 2020 3,93%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 4 627 M
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,05  AUD
Last Close Price 7,82  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Grant Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED15.38%3 134
VINCI34.71%60 177
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.39%32 242
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD2.10%29 341
FERROVIAL48.86%21 170
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.82%20 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group