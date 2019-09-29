Downer EDI : Retirement of Director

Downer EDI Limited

Media/ASX and NZX Release

30 September 2019

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today that Annabelle Chaplain will retire as a Non-executive Director at the conclusion of the company's Annual General Meeting on 7 November 2019.

The Chairman of Downer, Mike Harding, said Ms Chaplain had made an enormous contribution to Downer over more than a decade.

"Annabelle joined the Downer Board in July 2008 and the company has successfully navigated many challenges, and achieved significant growth, over the ensuing 11 years," Mr Harding said.

"She has provided invaluable advice and leadership through her service on the Zero Harm Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee, and she has played a particularly important role as the long term Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

"On behalf of the Board, and our shareholders, I thank Annabelle for all that she has done for Downer and wish her the best for the future."

