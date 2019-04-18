Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report  
04/18
7.82 AUD   +1.43%
03:48aDOWNER EDI : Spotless wins new contract to feed North QLD fans
PU
04/17DOWNER EDI : Link alliance awarded auckland city rail link contract
PU
04/17DOWNER EDI : and its partners launch Construction Sector Accord
PU
Downer EDI : Spotless wins new contract to feed North QLD fans

04/18/2019 | 03:48am EDT

Spotless Group Holdings Limited (Spotless) has secured a contract to join the North Queensland Stadium team as the official caterer for the new venue, for the next five years, continuing a 10-year relationship with the North Queensland region.

Spotless will provide hot and cold food and beverage services across food outlets, corporate hospitality suites and bars for fans at the 25,000 seat Townsville-based stadium, which is due for completion ahead of the 2020 National Rugby League season.

Spotless Hospitality Venue Manager, Jeffrey Ellis, said Spotless is already a prominent fixture in North Queensland and has been part the Townsville community since 2010, providing services to 1300SMILES Stadium, the Lavarack RAAF base, St Patrick's College and the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences. "We look forward to extending our relationship with local sports fans," Mr Ellis said.

"We are committed to a 100 per cent local workforce. We have a strong relationship with James Cook University and local labour hire providers, and there will be opportunities for training and upskilling via apprenticeships and traineeships," he said.

Spotless will continue its long-term relationships with local suppliers, supporting the region's farmers and providing fans with a stadium experience that is unique to North Queensland.

"With food items like reef fish and tropical burgers, North Queensland produce will be a key feature of the new stadium menu and we'll be using it wherever possible, with a target of 85 per cent locally-sourced produce," Mr Ellis said.

Mark and Louise Partland from Ingham Road Seafood said they are is delighted to be continuing to work with Spotless at the new stadium. "We're a local family-owned business that's been in Townsville for close to 10 years and we've been providing 1300SMILES Stadium with fresh seafood and sushi. We have a very successful relationship with Spotless and we are excited to showcase the best seafood our region has to offer at the new stadium."

Larry Griffin from Simon George & Sons said: "It's great news that Spotless have been successful as the official caterers at the new stadium. This means local producers such as North Queensland Fresh and Accorsini Pineapples will continue to provide Spotless the best of local produce making the stadium a real-home grown experience."

As part of the partnership, Spotless will also continue to employ local subcontractors to provide greater variety across its food offerings, such as Rock Paper Scissors, Zarraffas, Popcorn Kingdom, Hot Diggity Dogs, Funky Ice and Candy Shak.

North Queensland Stadium Venue Manager Glenn Arboit said the hospitality experience would play a big part in the stadium experience for spectators.

"Spotless have demonstrated a clear vision for the new stadium, with a great range of food and beverage options that reflect the region and produce available, as well as a focus on value and variety. As the caterer at 1300SMILES Stadium since 2010, Spotless are a well-established part of the local community, with staff employed at the stadium sourced from the local community," Mr Arboit said.

Spotless' corporate expertise is underpinned by its servicing of other major stadia and entertainment venues throughout Australia, including the Melbourne Cricket Ground and hbf Park in Perth.

"As part of the tender process applicants were required to satisfy a range of criteria, including an ability to deliver local benefits, and Spotless has demonstrated a commitment to maximise local produce, suppliers and opportunities for training and employment for locals.

"We're so excited for the opportunities North Queensland stadium will bring to the community, and we're really pleased to have Spotless on that journey with us, added Mr Arboit.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 07:47:02 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED14.05%3 294
VINCI24.52%60 780
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION17.19%41 844
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.31%29 479
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.91%27 872
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.73%24 431
