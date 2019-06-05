Downer EDI : Sustainable hub in Teralba

The new facility will see the introduction of more sustainable pavement solutions to the Hunter Region and Central Coast.

The facility is one of the most advanced of its kind in Australia, capable of producing a wide range of products including asphalt containing recycled tyre rubber and Reconophalt, an innovative asphalt product that contains high recycled content from materials such as soft plastics, glass, toner and reclaimed road.

Downer's Executive General Manager Road Services, Dante Cremasco, said the milestone event held on World Environment Day demonstrates the importance of partnerships with councils and road authorities to maximise sustainable outcomes for the future growth of the region.

"The innovation our new Teralba asphalt plant brings will see us not only lower our carbon footprint, but also incorporate new streams of recycled materials into the asphalt we lay, further improving sustainable outcomes for the region's local communities and their roads."

"Downer's investment in this flexible pavement products manufacturing hub allows us to reduce our reliance on increasingly scarce virgin materials by over 30 per cent and improve our energy consumption by up to 15 per cent, which are really pleasing outcomes for the region," Mr Cremasco said.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said Council's unanimous decision last year to approve the upgrade of Downer's Teralba facility demonstrated the City's commitment to embracing enterprises that shared its sustainability goals.

"Reusing or recycling materials wherever possible is a growing imperative, and this new asphalt plant is a prime example of how it can be done," Cr Fraser said.

The technologically advanced plant has best practice controls in place that will see will less energy used in operations and reduced air emissions compared to the previous plant, as well as compliance with noise controls at all times. Downer directly employs 16 full-time employees across its local asphalt operations.