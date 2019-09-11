Downer EDI : Upgraded Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant now operational

11/09/2019

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, Mayor of Livingstone Shire Council, Bill Ludwig and Downer's GM Water Services, Manish Pancholi, were on site recently to announce the completion of the plant upgrade and to inspect the facility.

The upgraded plant located 40 kilometres north-east of Rockhampton features:

New inlet works, refurbishment of bioreactors and new membrane bioreactors and associated systems

Increased capacity of 31,000 equivalent persons (EP) (from 21,000 EP)

More sustainable outputs, including less chemicals and dry solids output

Less electricity use

Higher quality of effluent discharge.

Trevor Cohen, Executive General Manager Utilities said, 'We are pleased to partner with Livingstone Shire Council and the Queensland Government in delivering the Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant Upgrade that will significantly benefit the local community for many years to come. The upgraded plant has better sustainability credentials and its capacity has increased by about 50 per cent - with further capability built-in for future growth.'

Mayor Bill Ludwig said this major project demonstrated the positive outcomes that can be achieved for the community when levels of government work in partnership with one another.

'Council would like to commend the Queensland Government and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga for their funding contribution towards this vital infrastructure, that now has the capacity to allow for current and future population growth. The upgraded plant will produce an improved quality of effluent that can be re-used for irrigation and beautification of sporting ovals, Council parks and road medians, to enhance the attractiveness and liveability of the Livingstone community for local residents and visitors alike.'