Downer EDI : Works Finance (NZ) Limited - ROADS Rate Set

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

17 June 2019

WORKS FINANCE (NZ) LIMITED - ROADS RATE SET

Downer EDI Limited and Works Finance (NZ) Limited (previously known as Works Infrastructure Finance (NZ) Limited) wish to advise that in accordance with the terms of the ROADS preference shares, the Dividend Rate on the ROADS preference shares for the period 15 June 2019 to the next reset date of

15 June 2020, is 5.49% per annum payable quarterly in arrears. This figure is equal to the One Year Swap Rate on 17 June 2019 of 1.44% per annum plus the Step-up Margin of 4.05% per annum.

It is the intention that Dividends will continue to be fully imputed.

Holders are not required to undertake any action.

Should you require any further information regarding the above please refer to the Prospectus, your financial or professional advisor or your nominated NZX firm.

For further information please contact: Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations +61 439 470 145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com