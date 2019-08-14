Downer EDI : awarded four year Defence contract extension

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

15 August 2019

DOWNER AWARDED FOUR YEAR DEFENCE CONTRACT EXTENSION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) today announced its Defence Major Services Provider (MSP) consortium (Team Downer MSP) had been awarded a contract extension by the Capability, Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) to continue supporting the Critical Systems Branch (CSB) within the Joint Systems Division of the Department of Defence.

The contract extension is for an additional four-year term and is valued at $154.5 million. This will see Team Downer MSP continue to deliver services until August 2023, with CASG holding the option to extend services by another four years, with subsequent 12 monthly renewals based on performance.

Team Downer MSP was awarded the first ever Integrated Work Package (IWP) under the MSP arrangement announced in 2018 and has been working collaboratively with the CSB to provide a range of services that significantly expands the capability and capacity of the Department of Defence's workforce.

Team Downer MSP's consortium members include Downer (including AGIS and Envista), SYSTRA Scott Lister, Providence Consulting Group and DXC Technology. For more information about Team Downer MSP visit www.teamdownermsp.com.au

For further information please contact: Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations +61 439 470 145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com