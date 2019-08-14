Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
7.56 AUD   +2.02%
08:07pDOWNER EDI : awarded four year Defence contract extension
PU
08/12DOWNER EDI : awarded wind project
PU
08/08DOWNER EDI : awarded gas services contract extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Downer EDI : awarded four year Defence contract extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

15 August 2019

DOWNER AWARDED FOUR YEAR DEFENCE CONTRACT EXTENSION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) today announced its Defence Major Services Provider (MSP) consortium (Team Downer MSP) had been awarded a contract extension by the Capability, Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) to continue supporting the Critical Systems Branch (CSB) within the Joint Systems Division of the Department of Defence.

The contract extension is for an additional four-year term and is valued at $154.5 million. This will see Team Downer MSP continue to deliver services until August 2023, with CASG holding the option to extend services by another four years, with subsequent 12 monthly renewals based on performance.

Team Downer MSP was awarded the first ever Integrated Work Package (IWP) under the MSP arrangement announced in 2018 and has been working collaboratively with the CSB to provide a range of services that significantly expands the capability and capacity of the Department of Defence's workforce.

Team Downer MSP's consortium members include Downer (including AGIS and Envista), SYSTRA Scott Lister, Providence Consulting Group and DXC Technology. For more information about Team Downer MSP visit www.teamdownermsp.com.au

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand, but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 00:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWNER EDI LIMITED
08:07pDOWNER EDI : awarded four year Defence contract extension
PU
08/12DOWNER EDI : awarded wind project
PU
08/08DOWNER EDI : awarded gas services contract extension
PU
07/31DOWNER EDI : Update on Murra Warra Wind Farm
PU
07/22DOWNER EDI : selected to provide services to AusNet in Victoria
PU
07/19DOWNER EDI : Numurkah Solar Farm begins full scale commercial operations
PU
07/18DOWNER EDI : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
07/18DOWNER EDI : New partnership provides welcome boost to women's and Māori ru..
PU
07/17DOWNER EDI : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
07/17DOWNER EDI : awarded $218 million in mining contract extensions
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 279 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 285 M
Debt 2019 897 M
Yield 2019 3,99%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 4 470 M
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,73  AUD
Last Close Price 7,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Grant Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED9.62%2 974
VINCI31.85%59 766
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.86%32 617
LARSEN & TOUBRO-8.65%25 990
FERROVIAL42.41%20 705
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.72%20 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group