Downer EDI : awarded gas services contract extension

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

9 August 2019

DOWNER AWARDED GAS SERVICES CONTRACT EXTENSION

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today it had been awarded a five-year extension on its gas services contract with AusNet Services (AusNet) worth approximately $350 million.

Commencing in April 2021, the contract extension will see Downer continue to provide operations, maintenance, capital works and 24/7 emergency response for AusNet's gas distribution network.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said Downer was the leader in end-to-end services and solutions for utility assets.

"Downer has managed AusNet's entire gas distribution network since 2013 and we are pleased to be growing our long-term partnership. This extension demonstrates our ability to bring world-leading insights and solutions that deliver cost-effectiveness, safety, and reliability for our customers," Mr Fenn said.

The gas services contract extension follows Downer's recent announcement that it had been selected by AusNet to provide operational and maintenance services for its entire electricity distribution network for a period of five years worth approximately $600 million.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer Group employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com.