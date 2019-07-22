Log in
DOWNER EDI LIMITED

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/22
6.88 AUD   +0.15%
Downer EDI : selected to provide services to AusNet in Victoria

07/22/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

Downer EDI Limited

ABN 97 003 872 848

Triniti Business Campus

39 Delhi Road

North Ryde NSW 2113

1800 DOWNER

www.downergroup.com

Media/ASX and NZX Release

23 July 2019

DOWNER SELECTED TO PROVIDE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SERVICES

FOR AUSNET SERVICES IN VICTORIA

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today it had been selected by AusNet Services to provide operational and maintenance services on the electricity distribution network in Victoria.

The five-year contract is worth approximately $600 million and includes options to extend for a further six years. Under the contract, Downer's services will expand from the current work delivered in AusNet Services' Central region to include the remainder of AusNet Services' electricity distribution network in Victoria's Northern and Eastern regions.

The contract is expected to commence in September 2019 following the completion of a workforce transition process.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said this contract award reinforced Downer as a benchmark end-to-end service provider to owners of utility assets.

"We are pleased to extend our 19-year partnership with AusNet Services for at least a further five years and to now service their entire electricity distribution network in Victoria," Mr Fenn said.

"This contract demonstrates Downer's ability to deliver and service our customers' assets to help them provide cost-effective, safe and reliable energy for our communities."

The scope of work Downer will be delivering includes operations, maintenance, capital works and 24/7 emergency response for AusNet Services' electricity distribution assets.

About Downer

Downer is the leading provider of integrated services in Australia and New Zealand and customers are at the heart of everything it does. It exists to create and sustain the modern environment and its promise is to work closely with its customers to help them succeed, using world-leading insights and solutions to design, build and sustain assets, infrastructure and facilities. Downer Group employs more than 53,000 people across more than 300 sites, primarily in Australia and New Zealand but also in the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Southern Africa. It also owns 88 per cent of Spotless Group Holdings Limited. For more information visit downergroup.com.

For further information please contact:

Michael Sharp, Group Head of Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

+61 439 470 145

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:09:02 UTC
