Downer EDI : selected to provide services to AusNet in Victoria

23 July 2019

DOWNER SELECTED TO PROVIDE ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SERVICES

FOR AUSNET SERVICES IN VICTORIA

Downer EDI Limited (Downer) announced today it had been selected by AusNet Services to provide operational and maintenance services on the electricity distribution network in Victoria.

The five-year contract is worth approximately $600 million and includes options to extend for a further six years. Under the contract, Downer's services will expand from the current work delivered in AusNet Services' Central region to include the remainder of AusNet Services' electricity distribution network in Victoria's Northern and Eastern regions.

The contract is expected to commence in September 2019 following the completion of a workforce transition process.

The Chief Executive Officer of Downer, Grant Fenn, said this contract award reinforced Downer as a benchmark end-to-end service provider to owners of utility assets.

"We are pleased to extend our 19-year partnership with AusNet Services for at least a further five years and to now service their entire electricity distribution network in Victoria," Mr Fenn said.

"This contract demonstrates Downer's ability to deliver and service our customers' assets to help them provide cost-effective, safe and reliable energy for our communities."

The scope of work Downer will be delivering includes operations, maintenance, capital works and 24/7 emergency response for AusNet Services' electricity distribution assets.

