Downer EDI : signs agreement to acquire The Roading Company

The Roading Company is a specialist road and civil business, based in Southland and Otago, NZ, previously owned by Dave and Raewyn Wilson.

Executive General Manager, Craig West, said The Roading Company was an excellent fit to work alongside Downer's New Zealand South Island business.



"Downer has a long and proud history in the South Island that can be traced back more than a century," said Mr West.



"Today we are a leading provider of services to our customers in a range of markets including transport, construction, telecommunications and water. The Roading Company has been operating in Southland and Otago for 16 years and has a very experienced team with strong project and contract management expertise."



The Roading Company will continue to operate under its current brand.



"The Roading Company has a great reputation locally for working alongside clients to deliver road reconstruction and realignment, urban road upgrades, seal extensions, pavement stabilisation, land development, aggregate production and smaller projects like site works and driveways."



Dave Wilson, who has led The Roading Company business since its establishment in 2003, said: "There have been changes in the procurement process for road construction and we wanted to ensure the business could grow into the future.



"We're confident that Downer will look after our highly skilled, loyal employees and continue to build the brand locally. The hard work of our quality and safety conscious team has made the company the success it is. We have developed good relationships with clients and we value the enormous support received from suppliers in the region."



Downer has purchased the plant, brand and all employees will be welcome to transfer to the new business. The transaction is due to be complete in May.