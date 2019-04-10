Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Downer EDI Limited    DOW   AU000000DOW2

DOWNER EDI LIMITED

(DOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/10
7.64 AUD   -0.65%
04:03aDOWNER EDI : signs agreement to acquire The Roading Company
PU
02:13aDOWNER EDI : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/20DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Downer EDI : signs agreement to acquire The Roading Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT

The Roading Company is a specialist road and civil business, based in Southland and Otago, NZ, previously owned by Dave and Raewyn Wilson.

Executive General Manager, Craig West, said The Roading Company was an excellent fit to work alongside Downer's New Zealand South Island business.

"Downer has a long and proud history in the South Island that can be traced back more than a century," said Mr West.

"Today we are a leading provider of services to our customers in a range of markets including transport, construction, telecommunications and water. The Roading Company has been operating in Southland and Otago for 16 years and has a very experienced team with strong project and contract management expertise."

The Roading Company will continue to operate under its current brand.

"The Roading Company has a great reputation locally for working alongside clients to deliver road reconstruction and realignment, urban road upgrades, seal extensions, pavement stabilisation, land development, aggregate production and smaller projects like site works and driveways."

Dave Wilson, who has led The Roading Company business since its establishment in 2003, said: "There have been changes in the procurement process for road construction and we wanted to ensure the business could grow into the future.

"We're confident that Downer will look after our highly skilled, loyal employees and continue to build the brand locally. The hard work of our quality and safety conscious team has made the company the success it is. We have developed good relationships with clients and we value the enormous support received from suppliers in the region."

Downer has purchased the plant, brand and all employees will be welcome to transfer to the new business. The transaction is due to be complete in May.

Disclaimer

Downer EDI Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWNER EDI LIMITED
04:03aDOWNER EDI : signs agreement to acquire The Roading Company
PU
02:13aDOWNER EDI : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/20DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DOWNER EDI : A-Cap Resources Limited - Wiluna Cobalt Nickel Project Farm-in and ..
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : First Sydney Growth Train enters passenger service
AQ
2018BOMBARDIER : Shortlisted bidders revealed for 360m Tyne and Wear rolling stock d..
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI : wins mining contract extension at Commodore
AQ
2018DOWNER EDI LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018DOWNER EDI : Award Winner Make It Drain Plumbing Concurs With Angie Hicks of Ang..
AQ
2018Deutsche Bank hires former CBA analyst
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 13 221 M
EBIT 2019 500 M
Net income 2019 297 M
Debt 2019 874 M
Yield 2019 3,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
P/E ratio 2020 14,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capitalization 4 573 M
Chart DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Downer EDI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWNER EDI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Anthony Fenn Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Richard Michael Harding Chairman
Michael James Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Grant Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWNER EDI LIMITED13.76%3 264
VINCI22.19%59 869
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION12.11%39 957
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD12.89%38 664
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.45%27 718
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD7.15%24 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About