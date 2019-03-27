Doyen International : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 668)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors ("Director") of Doyen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:
For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$31.0 million (2017: HK$34.9 million), representing a decrease of 11.34%.
The profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$17.1 million (2017: HK$24.4 million), representing a decrease of 30.20%.
As at 31 December 2018, the gearing ratio of the Group was 0.14 (2017: 0.20), which is calculated as net debt divided by total capital (which is calculated as equity plus net debt), which represented a strong and stable financial position.
1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
Note
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
4
30,959
34,920
Staff costs
(15,802)
(13,778)
Operating lease rentals
(3,152)
(2,619)
Other tax expenses
(5,116)
(4,162)
Depreciation
(338)
(516)
Impairment losses on loan receivables
(88)
-
Other operating expenses
(11,775)
(10,054)
Other gains and losses
5
(14,831)
20,668
Other income
13,116
4,866
(Loss)/Profit from operations
(7,027)
29,325
Finance income
6
75,063
45,947
Finance costs
6
(22,281)
(31,691)
Finance income - net
52,782
14,256
Profit before tax
45,755
43,581
Income tax expense
7
(17,774)
(12,863)
Profit for the year
27,981
30,718
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
17,053
24,432
Non-controlling interests
10,928
6,286
27,981
30,718
Earnings per share
9
HK cents
HK cents
Basic
1.34
1.92
Diluted
N/A
N/A
2
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
27,981
30,718
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(41,503)
55,750
Total comprehensive income for the year
(13,522)
86,468
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(13,916)
66,500
Non-controlling interests
394
19,968
(13,522)
86,468
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
Note
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
146
559
Investment property
318,868
333,600
Intangible assets
7,096
7,096
Investment in an associate
-
-
Loan receivables
10
63,761
57,586
Deferred tax assets
8,146
10,883
398,017
409,724
Current assets
Loan receivables
10
97,535
108,032
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
3,572
3,728
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8,404
131,959
Amounts due from a related company
11
565,674
507,263
Pledged bank deposits
1,138
6,265
Bank and cash balances
133,222
96,135
809,545
853,382
Current liabilities
Accruals and other payables
17,437
15,011
Borrowings
234,396
52,794
Current tax liabilities
14,859
13,518
266,692
81,323
Net current assets
542,853
772,059
Total assets less current liabilities
940,870
1,181,783
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
45,520
268,591
Deferred tax liabilities
7,029
3,867
52,549
272,458
NET ASSETS
888,321
909,325
Capital and reserves
Share capital
1,174,378
1,174,378
Deficit
(480,264)
(465,705)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
694,114
708,673
Non-controlling interests
194,207
200,652
TOTAL EQUITY
888,321
909,325
5
