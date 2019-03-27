Doyen International : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 668)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Director") of Doyen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$31.0 million (2017: HK$34.9 million), representing a decrease of 11.34%.

The profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$17.1 million (2017: HK$24.4 million), representing a decrease of 30.20%.

As at 31 December 2018, the gearing ratio of the Group was 0.14 (2017: 0.20), which is calculated as net debt divided by total capital (which is calculated as equity plus net debt), which represented a strong and stable financial position.