DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(0668)
Doyen International : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/27/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 668)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Director") of Doyen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 as follows:

For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$31.0 million (2017: HK$34.9 million), representing a decrease of 11.34%.

The profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately HK$17.1 million (2017: HK$24.4 million), representing a decrease of 30.20%.

As at 31 December 2018, the gearing ratio of the Group was 0.14 (2017: 0.20), which is calculated as net debt divided by total capital (which is calculated as equity plus net debt), which represented a strong and stable financial position.

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

Note

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4

30,959

34,920

Staff costs

(15,802)

(13,778)

Operating lease rentals

(3,152)

(2,619)

Other tax expenses

(5,116)

(4,162)

Depreciation

(338)

(516)

Impairment losses on loan receivables

(88)

-

Other operating expenses

(11,775)

(10,054)

Other gains and losses

5

(14,831)

20,668

Other income

13,116

4,866

(Loss)/Profit from operations

(7,027)

29,325

Finance income

6

75,063

45,947

Finance costs

6

(22,281)

(31,691)

Finance income - net

52,782

14,256

Profit before tax

45,755

43,581

Income tax expense

7

(17,774)

(12,863)

Profit for the year

27,981

30,718

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

17,053

24,432

Non-controlling interests

10,928

6,286

27,981

30,718

Earnings per share

9

HK cents

HK cents

Basic

1.34

1.92

Diluted

N/A

N/A

2

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

27,981

30,718

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(41,503)

55,750

Total comprehensive income for the year

(13,522)

86,468

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(13,916)

66,500

Non-controlling interests

394

19,968

(13,522)

86,468

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

Note

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

146

559

Investment property

318,868

333,600

Intangible assets

7,096

7,096

Investment in an associate

-

-

Loan receivables

10

63,761

57,586

Deferred tax assets

8,146

10,883

398,017

409,724

Current assets

Loan receivables

10

97,535

108,032

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

3,572

3,728

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8,404

131,959

Amounts due from a related company

11

565,674

507,263

Pledged bank deposits

1,138

6,265

Bank and cash balances

133,222

96,135

809,545

853,382

Current liabilities

Accruals and other payables

17,437

15,011

Borrowings

234,396

52,794

Current tax liabilities

14,859

13,518

266,692

81,323

Net current assets

542,853

772,059

Total assets less current liabilities

940,870

1,181,783

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

45,520

268,591

Deferred tax liabilities

7,029

3,867

52,549

272,458

NET ASSETS

888,321

909,325

Capital and reserves

Share capital

1,174,378

1,174,378

Deficit

(480,264)

(465,705)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

694,114

708,673

Non-controlling interests

194,207

200,652

TOTAL EQUITY

888,321

909,325

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Doyen International Holdings Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 17:54:01 UTC
