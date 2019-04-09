Doyen International : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this Ordinary Resolution shall authorize the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) of the Ordinary Resolution No. 4(2) below) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants, debentures and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) to subscribe for shares which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (c) of the Ordinary Resolution No. 4(2) below);

(c)the aggregate number of shares issued, allotted and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be issued, allotted and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Ordinary Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined hereinafter), or (ii) the exercise of any rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any securities of the Company which carry the right to subscribe for or are convertible into shares in the Company, or (iii) an issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of options which may be granted under any share option scheme of the Company, or (iv) an issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares in the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this Ordinary Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares of the Company open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares of the Company (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company)."