Doyen International : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

09/30/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 668)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Doyen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that RSM Hong Kong ("RSM") has resigned as the auditor of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") with effect from 30 September 2019 as RSM and the Company could not reach a consensus on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

The Board further announces that Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited ("Baker Tilly Hong Kong") has been appointed as the auditor of the Group with effect from 30 September 2019 to fill the casual vacancy occasioned by the resignation of RSM. Baker Tilly Hong Kong shall hold the office as auditor of the Group until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

RSM has confirmed to the Company that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Company. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company confirm that there are no matters in respect of the change of auditor that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to RSM for its professional services and support rendered to the Group during its tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Doyen International Holdings Limited

Cho Chun Wai

Company Secretary and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lo Siu Yu (Chairman), Mr. Tai Xing (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Cho Chun Wai as executive Directors; Ms. Luo Shaoying (Vice Chairman), Mr. Pan Chuan and Mr. Qin Hong as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Ying Kay, Mr. Leung Kin Hong and Mr. Wang Jin Ling as independent non-executive Directors.

Doyen International Holdings Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:27:02 UTC
