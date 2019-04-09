Log in
Doyen International : Circulars - Proposals for Re-election of Retiring Directors and General Mandates to Issue New Shares and to Repurchase Shares and Notice of Annual General Meeting

0
04/09/2019 | 04:58am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Doyen International Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular, together with the accompanying form of proxy, to the purchaser or to the transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or to the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance on the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 668)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Doyen International Holdings Limited (the "Company") to be held at 9/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on 21 May 2019 (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-4 of this circular.

Shareholders are advised to read the notice. Whether or not you are able to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with this circular in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). The lodging of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the AGM and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting should you so wish.

10 April 2019

CONTENT

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

I.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

II.

Re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

III.

General mandates to issue new shares and to repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

IV.

AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

V.

Recommendation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

VI.

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF THE DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE

RE-ELECTEDAT THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON

REPURCHASE MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

NOTICE OF THE AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AGM-1

Accompanying document - form of proxy

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context otherwise requires:

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at 9/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central,

Hong Kong on 21 May 2019 (Tuesday) at 11:00 a.m.,

the notice of which is set out on pages AGM-1 to

AGM-4 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company effective

from time to time

"Board"

the board of Directors

"close associate(s)"

having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance, Chapter 622 of the Laws of

Hong Kong, as amended from time to time

"Company"

Doyen International Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and

the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main

Board

"core connected person(s)"

having the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules

"Director(s)"

director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong

Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Latest Practicable Date"

3 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for the purpose of

ascertaining certain information contained herein

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Main Board"

the stock market operated by the Stock Exchange prior

to the establishment of the GEM (excluding the option

market) and which stock market continues to be

operated by the Stock Exchange in parallel with the

GEM

"memorandum"

the memorandum of association of the Company

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong, as amended from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of the Company with no nominal

value

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary"

in relation to a company, having the meaning ascribed

thereto in the Listing Rules, whether incorporated in

Hong Kong or elsewhere

"Takeovers Code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

"%"

per cent

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

東 銀 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 668)

Executive Directors:

Registered office and principal place of

Mr. Lo Siu Yu (Chairman)

business in Hong Kong:

Mr. Tai Xing (Chief Executive Officer)

Suites 2009-2010, 20th Floor

Mr. Cho Chun Wai

Harbour Centre

25 Harbour Road

Non-executive Directors:

Wanchai

Ms. Luo Shaoying (Vice Chairman)

Hong Kong

Mr. Pan Chuan

Mr. Qin Hong

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Ying Kay

Dr. Zhu Wenhui

Mr. Wang Jin Ling

10 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS

AND

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE NEW SHARES AND

TO REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I.INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to give you information regarding the proposed (i) re-election of retiring Directors; and (ii) general mandates to the Directors to issue new Shares and to repurchase Shares and to grant an extension thereof. This circular is to give the information reasonably necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Doyen International Holdings Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
