DOYEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(0668)
Doyen International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 May 2019

05/31/2019 | 04:39am EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/5/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Doyen International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

31 May 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 668

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

HK$

HK$

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of preference

Par value

Authorised share

shares

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,274,038,550

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,274,038,550

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM approval

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and class

of shares issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Exercise Price:

HK$1.628

Share Option

Scheme adopted at

AGM

Approval date

( 11/ 9/ 2008 )

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

2,100,000

(Note 1)

(Remarks 1.)

2.

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options

(State currency)

Nil

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

( / /

)

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Doyen International Holdings Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 08:38:07 UTC
