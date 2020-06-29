DP Eurasia N : Notice of Trading Update

For immediate release 29 June 2020

DP Eurasia N.V.

('DP Eurasia' or the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Notice of Trading Update

DP Eurasia (DPEU.L), the master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, will announce an update on trading for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9.00am on the morning of the announcement, which will be accessible using the following details:

For further details, please contact Buchanan on +44 20 7466 5000 / dp@buchanan.uk.com.

Enquiries

DP Eurasia N.V. Selim Kender, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations +90 212 280 9636 Buchanan (Financial Communications) Richard Oldworth / Vicky Hayns / Tilly Abraham +44 20 7466 5000 dp@buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

DP Eurasia N.V. is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Company was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc on 3 July 2017. The Company (together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey and the third largest in Russia. The Group offers pizza delivery and takeaway/ eat-in facilities at its 765 stores (550 in Turkey, 203 in Russia, eight in Azerbaijan and four in Georgia as at 31 December 2019), and operates through its owned corporate stores (32%) and franchised stores (68%). The Group maintains a strategic balance between corporate and franchised stores, establishing networks of corporate stores in its most densely populated areas to provide a development platform upon which to promote best practice and maximise profitability. The Group has adapted the Domino's Pizza globally proven business model to its local markets.