DP EURASIA N.V.

(DPEU)
08/12 11:35:16 am
34.6 GBX   +6.14%
DP Eurasia N : Notification of Interim Results

08/13/2020 | 02:13am EDT

For Immediate Release

13 August 2020

DP Eurasia N.V.

('DP Eurasia' or the 'Company')

Notification of Interim Results

DP Eurasia (DPEU.L), the master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 8 September 2020.

A conference call for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the morning of the results announcement. The call will be accessible via the details below, and will be accompanied by a slide deck, which can be accessed at www.dpeurasia.com.

For additional details and registration for the analyst conference call, please contact Buchanan on +44 20 7466 5000 / dp@buchanan.uk.com.

Enquiries

DP Eurasia N.V.

Selim Kender, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

+90 212 280 9636

Buchanan (Financial Communications)

Richard Oldworth / Giles Stewart / Tilly Abraham

+44 20 7466 5000

dp@buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

DP Eurasia N.V. is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Company was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc on 3 July 2017. The Company (together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey and the third largest in Russia. The Group offers pizza delivery and takeaway/ eat-in facilities at its 754 stores (542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan and four in Georgia as at 30 June 2020), and operates through its owned corporate stores (32%) and franchised stores (68%). The Group maintains a strategic balance between corporate and franchised stores, establishing networks of corporate stores in its most densely populated areas to provide a development platform upon which to promote best practice and maximise profitability. The Group has adapted the Domino's Pizza globally proven business model to its local markets.

Disclaimer

DP Eurasia NV published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:12:21 UTC
