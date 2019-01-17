Log in
DP EURASIA NV    DPEU   NL0012328801

DP EURASIA NV (DPEU)
01/17 09:33:13 am
115.6000 GBp   +0.35%
2018
DP Eurasia : Domino's Pizza operator in Turkey, Russia lifted by new outlets

01/17/2019 | 03:56am EST
A man walks past a Domino's Pizza restaurant in Moscow

(Reuters) - DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Thursday its 2018 system sales rose by 30.9 percent thanks to the opening of new outlets.

The company's system sales, which comprise corporate and franchise, rose to 1.13 billion Turkish lira (£163.98 million), helped by like-for-like growth of 9.3 percent in Turkey and 16 percent in Russia.

The pizza firm added 81 new stores in 2018, including 58 new ones in Russia, bringing its network to 724 stores.

It targets 40-60 stores per year in Russia in mid-term and branched out to 12 cities outside Moscow.

"Russia has seen store expansion well ahead of expectations and this is franchise driven which provides confidence for the long-term target", Wayne Brown, Liberum analyst said.

The pizza firm said it expects full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with expectations.

DP Eurasia is on its way to eliminating its Turkish net debt, Chief Executive Officer, Aslan Saranga said.

Liberum said that as much as half the Turkish debt could have been retired over the last six months, which could lead to a 65 percent upgrade to future earnings.

DP Eurasia's stock had not traded at 0844 GMT. It lost more than 50 percent of its value last year, amid economic headwinds at two of its main markets. The Turkish lira depreciated by nearly 30 percent last year.

(Reporting by Kateryna Urbanek; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 810 M
EBIT 2018 65,1 M
Net income 2018 30,8 M
Debt 2018 176 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,56
P/E ratio 2019 21,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 1 172 M
Chart DP EURASIA NV
Duration : Period :
DP Eurasia NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DP EURASIA NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,61  TRY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aslan Saranga Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Wodehouse Williams Chairman
Neval Korucu Alpagut Chief Financial Officer
Seymur Tari Non-Executive Director
Izzet Talu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP EURASIA NV9.92%219
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION1.94%139 704
YUM BRANDS-1.66%28 107
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC4.47%26 163
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL19.23%13 949
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC4.21%12 923
