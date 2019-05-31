DP Eurasia : Senior Management Change

For Immediate Release 31 May2019

DP Eurasia N.V.

('DP Eurasia' or the 'Group')

Senior Management Change

The board of DP Eurasia (DPEU.L), the master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, announces that Mr. Güvenç Dönmez, the General Manager of Russian Operations, has submitted his resignation effective as of 4 June 2019. Mr. Dönmez informed the Board that he will focus on his personal investments.

Aslan Saranga,Chief Executive Officer of DP Eurasia, will manage the Russian operations in the interim, while the Group identifies a suitable replacement.

Aslan Saranga, Chief Executive Officer of DP Eurasia, commented:

'I would like to thank Güvenç for his service as the head of our Russian business. Domino's Pizza Russia is the market leader in Moscow and the third-largest pizza chain in Russia. We intend to continue our rapid growth in the coming years to build the largest pizza chain in the country.'

Peter Williams, Chairman of DP Eurasia, commented:

'On behalf of the board I would like to thank Güvenç for all his hard work since he joined the Group in 2015. We wish him all the best for the future.'

Enquiries

Notes to Editors

DP Eurasia N.V. is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Company was admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc on 3 July 2017. The Company (together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') is the largest pizza delivery company in Turkey and the third largest in Russia. The Group offers pizza delivery and takeaway/ eat-in facilities at its 724 stores (535 in Turkey, 179 in Russia, six in Azerbaijan and four in Georgia as at 31 December 2018), and operates through its owned corporate stores (33%) and franchised stores (67%). The Group maintains a strategic balance between corporate and franchised stores, establishing networks of corporate stores in its most densely populated areas to provide a development platform upon which to promote best practice and maximise profitability. The Group has adapted the Domino's Pizza globally proven business model to its local markets.