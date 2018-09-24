Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  DP World Ltd    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD LTD (DPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

DP World : London court extends injunction against Djibouti co. in DP World dispute - Dubai government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai's government said a London court had extended an injunction prohibiting a Djibouti state-owned company from interfering in the management of a port terminal seized from DP World.

The government of Djibouti seized the Doraleh Container Terminal from DP World in February over a dispute dating back to at least 2012. Dubai government-controlled DP World, which operated the terminal under a concession, has called the seizure illegal.

Dubai's government said the High Court in London extended the Aug. 31 injunction at DP World's request to include any affiliate of the state-owned Port de Djibouti, which Djibouti used to nationalise the terminal.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is majority owned by the Dubai government.

The injunction, extended on Sept. 14, states that Djibouti cannot act as if the joint venture has been terminated and that actions regarding the terminal must be taken with DP World's consent, Dubai's government media office said in the statement.

A DP World spokeswoman directed Reuters to the statement, which said that the government of Djibouti had not made any offer to compensate DP World. Djibouti's government ports and free zones authority has previously said it was prepared to pay DP World for its shares in the terminal.

Representatives of the government of Djibouti did not attend the court hearing, the statement said. There was no comment from the authorities in Djibouti.

The government of Djibouti has said the terminal had come under "de facto" control of minority shareholder DP World and that nationalising it would "protect the fundamental interests of the nation and the legitimate interests of its partners".

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has ruled that contract valid and binding, the Dubai government said on Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman/Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DP WORLD LTD
06:28pDP WORLD : London court extends injunction against Djibouti co. in DP World disp..
RE
10:23aDP WORLD : UK court upholds ruling in favour of DP World
AQ
09/23DP WORLD : UK court upholds order in favour of DP World
AQ
09/22DP WORLD : Djibouti’s Attempts To Vanquish Dubai Ports Operator Spells Tro..
AQ
09/19DP WORLD : Investors across the world think twice before investing in Djibouti
AQ
09/19VIDEO NEWS RELEASE : Investors across the world think twice before investing in ..
AQ
09/19DP WORLD : Investors across the world think twice before investing in Djibouti T..
AQ
09/19DP WORLD : receives forklift trucks from Konecranes at Jebel Ali Port
AQ
09/19DP WORLD : revamps Jebel Ali T1 forklift fleet
AQ
09/18DP WORLD : Tender Results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016THE ISHARES MSCI CAPPED UNITED ARAB : Undiscovered Dividend? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 098 M
EBIT 2018 1 787 M
Net income 2018 1 230 M
Debt 2018 6 066 M
Yield 2018 2,34%
P/E ratio 2018 13,46
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
EV / Sales 2018 4,36x
EV / Sales 2019 3,88x
Capitalization 16 144 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,5 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chin Seng Teo Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD LTD16 227
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD-20.30%17 746
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-10.28%10 685
MISC BHD--.--%6 488
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-27.75%6 353
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 139
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.