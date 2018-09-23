DP World : London court extends injunction against Djibouti in DP World dispute -Dubai govt

The government of Djibouti seized the Doraleh Container Terminal from DP World in February over a dispute dating back to at least 2012. Dubai government-controlled DP World has called the seizure illegal.

Dubai's government said the High Court in London extended the Aug. 31 injunction at DP World's request to include any affiliate of the state-owned Port de Djibouti, which Djibouti used to nationalise the terminal.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, is majority owned by the Dubai government.

The injunction, extended on Sept. 14, states that Djibouti cannot act as if the joint venture has been terminated and that actions regarding the terminal must be taken with DP World's consent, Dubai's government media office said in the statement.

A DP World spokeswoman directed Reuters to the statement.

Representatives of the government of Djibouti, which could not be reached for immediate comment late on Sunday, did not attend the court hearing, the statement said.

The government of Djibouti has said the terminal had come under "de facto" control of minority shareholder DP World and that nationalising it would "protect the fundamental interests of the nation and the legitimate interests of its partners".

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has ruled that contract valid and binding, the Dubai government said on Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman)