Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  DP World Ltd    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD LTD

(DPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DP World : buys Britain-based P&O Ferries for £322 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:18am EST
Terminal tractors line up to offload their containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - DP World has bought Britain-based P&O Ferries and its logistics arm for 322 million pounds, the Dubai-based port operator said on Wednesday.

P&O Ferries operates more than 30,000 voyages a year between Britain, France, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, according to its website.

P&O Ferrymasters, the logistics unit, provides supply chain solutions in 19 European locations, DP World said in a statement, adding that the deal was expected to close in the first half of the year.

It also said the acquisition was expected to be earnings accretive from the first full year of consolidation and meet DP World's return targets.

Last week, DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said the indecisiveness of British politicians on the UK's exit from the European Union was hampering the company's ability to plan for their UK operations.

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, operates London Gate and a container terminal at Southampton port.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DP WORLD LTD
02:22aDP WORLD : acquires P&O Ferries
AQ
02:18aDP WORLD : buys Britain-based P&O Ferries for £322 million
RE
02/16DP WORLD : completes key Somaliland water project work
AQ
02/16DP WORLD : increases water supplies to Berbera, Somaliland
AQ
02/15DP WORLD : Somalia - UAE's Somaliland play enrages Mogadishu
AQ
02/14DP WORLD : hits out at Brexit uncertainty as UK seeks UAE trade deals
AQ
02/13Legal battle for control of Djibouti Ports comes to Hong Kong
AQ
02/12Legal battle for control of Djibouti Ports comes to Hong Kong
AQ
02/12Legal battle for control of Djibouti Ports comes to Hong Kong China Merchants..
AQ
02/12BANKS REDUCE LENDING ON TRADE WAR, B : DP World chairman
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 295 M
EBIT 2018 1 808 M
Net income 2018 1 210 M
Debt 2018 6 997 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 11,22
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
EV / Sales 2018 3,85x
EV / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capitalization 13 405 M
Chart DP WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
DP World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,6 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chin Seng Teo Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD LTD13 405
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD8.69%19 249
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-10.42%10 046
MISC BHD--.--%7 540
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD17.46%7 119
COSCO SHIPPING PORTS LTD15.48%3 285
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.