DP World PLC    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD PLC

(DPW)
DP World : Warns of Coronavirus Hit From 2Q Onward

04/23/2020 | 03:33am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

DP World warned Thursday that it expects a hit from the coronavirus from the second quarter of 2020 onward, as global trade and container volumes are forecast to decline and the timing of any recovery is uncertain.

The global port operator said its near-term focus is on integrating recent acquisitions, containing costs to protect profitability, managing capital expenditure to preserve cashflow and maintaining its investment grade rating in light of current uncertainty.

In the first quarter, DP World handled 17.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units across its global portfolio of container terminals, down 1.7% on year but up 0.3% on a like-for-like basis. Despite this performance, the company warned that the sector faces uncertainty in the short term, as trade will only pick up as and when global economic activity normalizes.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 523 M
EBIT 2020 2 401 M
Net income 2020 1 012 M
Debt 2020 10 967 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 9,81x
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
EV / Sales2021 2,77x
Capitalization 12 907 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,08  $
Last Close Price 15,55  $
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Bhaskaran Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD PLC12 907
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.0.47%14 004
MISC1.53%8 131
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE4.58%7 225
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.68%4 050
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS-0.80%2 910
