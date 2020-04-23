DP World : Warns of Coronavirus Hit From 2Q Onward

By Adria Calatayud



DP World warned Thursday that it expects a hit from the coronavirus from the second quarter of 2020 onward, as global trade and container volumes are forecast to decline and the timing of any recovery is uncertain.

The global port operator said its near-term focus is on integrating recent acquisitions, containing costs to protect profitability, managing capital expenditure to preserve cashflow and maintaining its investment grade rating in light of current uncertainty.

In the first quarter, DP World handled 17.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units across its global portfolio of container terminals, down 1.7% on year but up 0.3% on a like-for-like basis. Despite this performance, the company warned that the sector faces uncertainty in the short term, as trade will only pick up as and when global economic activity normalizes.

