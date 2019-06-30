Log in
DP WORLD PLC

(DPW)
DP World : in talks to acquire Topaz Energy - statement

06/30/2019
FILE PHOTO - Corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

DUBAI (Reuters) - DP World is in talks to acquire oil services company Topaz Energy and Marine, the port operator said on Sunday.

Britain's Sky News, citing sources, earlier reported that a $1.3 billion deal for DP World to take over Topaz could be announced as early as Monday.

DP World confirmed it was in talks to buy the company.

"While negotiations are ongoing, there can be no certainty of a transaction," it said in a bourse statement.

Dubai-headquartered Topaz, a unit of Oman’s Renaissance Services, operates in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and West Africa, and has a fleet of 120 vessels.

Standard Chartered Private Equity holds a minority share of the company, according to Topaz's website.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 884 M
EBIT 2019 2 019 M
Net income 2019 1 314 M
Debt 2019 7 545 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,82
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,73x
Capitalization 13 197 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,7 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chin Seng Teo Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD PLC13 197
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD31.66%23 022
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE5.80%12 323
MISC BHD--.--%7 728
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.48%5 661
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS BHD--.--%3 253
