Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL EXCHANGE LTD.  >  DP World PLC    DPW   AEDFXA0M6V00

DP WORLD PLC

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Dubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 01:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of a stock yard of DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai

Dubai's DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said on Monday it would delist and return to full state ownership in a deal valuing the company at $13.9 billion.

Parent company Port and Free Zone World, a wholly-owned subsidiary of state investment vehicle Dubai World, is to acquire the 19.55% of DP World's shares listed on the Nasdaq Dubai.

Each listed share will be acquired for $16.75, a 28.8% premium on Sunday's closing price of $13 a share, according to a stock filing.

Port and Free Zone World already owns 80.45% of ordinary share capital of the port operator.

DP World is delisting to focus on its medium-to-long-term strategy and free it from "the demands of the public market for short term returns which are incompatible with this industry," said Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

DP World, which listed on the Nasdaq Dubai in 2007, has diversified its operations in recent years beyond port facilities to include industrial parks and inland transportation.

DP World shares surged 9.62% after it announced it would delist, however, but they had lost more than a quarter of value over the past year.

The operator was valued at $4.96 billion when it listed in 2007. It was also listed on the London Stock Exchange between 2011 and 2015.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DP WORLD PLC End-of-day quote.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.07% 8220 Delayed Quote.6.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.20% 9731.17573 Delayed Quote.8.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DP WORLD PLC
01:21aDubai's DP World to delist, return to full state ownership
RE
02/14DP WORLD : American Chamber of Commerce Visits DP World Kigali - Rwanda's Dry Po..
AQ
02/14DP WORLD : Hope for Truce As Somalia and Somaliland Leaders Meet
AQ
02/11DP WORLD : handles over 71 million TEU in 2019
AQ
02/04DP World 4Q Gross Container Volumes Fell 0.4%
DJ
01/28Dubai port operator DP World suspends staff travel to China
RE
01/17Djibouti Rejects Court Ruling to Hand Back Container Terminal
DJ
01/14DP WORLD : PM urges DP World to invest in Bangladesh
AQ
01/14DP WORLD : wins ruling against Djibouti over seized port
AQ
2019DP WORLD : Wins 30-Year Saudi Ports Authority Concession
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 489 M
EBIT 2019 2 093 M
Net income 2019 1 268 M
Debt 2019 12 191 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 8,99x
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 10 790 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,92  $
Last Close Price 13,00  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sultan Ahmed Sultan bin Sulayem Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuvraj Narayan Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Bhaskaran Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Barclay Woods Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DP WORLD PLC10 790
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-17.50%15 723
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE0.85%10 422
MISC BHD--.--%8 700
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-2.42%5 719
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-4.04%5 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group