DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Purchase Agreement with Ault & Company, Inc. for 416,667 shares at $0.12 per share

01/25/2019 | 07:38am EST

Newport Beach, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW” or the “Company”) announced it has signed a stock purchase agreement with Ault & Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

Under the terms of the agreement, DPW will issue 416,667 shares of common stock to Ault & Company, Inc. at a purchase price of $0.12 per share for total consideration of $50,000. Ault & Company, Inc. is a private holding company controlled by Mr. Milton C. Ault, III the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The stock sale is subject to approval by the NYSE American stock exchange.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Contacts: 
Mary Magnani and Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415.433.3777, dpwholdings@lhai.com

Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 25,8 $
Spread / Average Target 26 237%
Managers
NameTitle
Milton C. Ault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amos Kohn President & Director
William B. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Moti Rosenberg Independent Director
Robert O. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DPW HOLDINGS INC-2.44%7
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.36%28 928
TE CONNECTIVITY4.14%26 714
IPG PHOTONICS15.25%6 972
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 619
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.14.60%5 111
