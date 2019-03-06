DPW Holdings, Inc. Reports Progress on Improving Capital Structure with $3,000,000 Reduction in Debt for 2019

Newport Beach, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced it has reduced its total debt by $3,000,000 year to date in 2019. The Company continues to work with its creditors to decrease its debt and improve its capital structure while also moving forward with its growth and profitability objectives for the year. As stated during its Investor Conference on February 25, 2019, the Company’s goals for this year include decreasing its debt, increasing both its revenue and profitability and providing greater shareholder value.

DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “We are very pleased we were able to work with our lenders to resolve our liabilities and close the issues at hand. The Company remains dedicated to increase revenue growth, improve our bottom-line results and attain our stated goals for 2019. We are very pleased our creditors continue to work with us as we strive to improve our capital structure.”

For more information on the Company, DPW recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at http://www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com .

