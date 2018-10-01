DPW Holdings Names Kenneth S. Cragun Chief Accounting Officer

Newport Beach, CA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company, announced it hired Kenneth S. Cragun to fill the new position of Chief Accounting Officer. Cragun will report to the Company’s CFO, William B. Horne.

DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “With over 30 years’ experience serving a wide variety of public and private multi-national businesses, Ken is a great fit for DPW. e is a strategic thinker who is comfortable in fast-growth and dynamic environments, building great teams and providing solid financial and accounting infrastructure. His expertise includes SEC reporting, cash management and sophisticated technical accounting. We believe his financial acumen will enhance our ability to continue to build and monetize our diversified portfolio.”

Cragun stated, “With its current portfolio, DPW has significant opportunities to drive growth and create value. And, with a strong financial infrastructure, we can leverage our foundation and expand our reach with additional investments. I am excited to partner with the team to drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Kenneth S. Cragun

Cragun most recently was a CFO Partner at Hardesty, LLC, a national executive services firm since October 2016. His assignments included serving as CFO of CorVel Corporation, a publicly traded (NASDAQ: CRVL) nationwide leader in technology driven risk management programs and of RISA Tech, Inc. a private structural design and optimization software company. Cragun was also CFO of two NASDAQ-listed companies: Local Corporation, from April 2009 to September 2016, which operated Local.com, a U.S. top 100 website; and Modtech Holdings, Inc., from June 2006 to March 2009, a supplier of modular buildings. Prior, he had financial leadership roles with increasing responsibilities at MIVA, Inc., ImproveNet, Inc., NetCharge Inc., C-Cube Microsystems, Inc, and 3-Com Corporation. Cragun began his professional career at Deloitte. Currently, Cragun is on the board of directors of nFusz, Inc. (OTC: FUSZ).

Cragun, a CPA, earned his BS in Accounting from Colorado State University-Pueblo and his AAS in Business Management from Brigham Young University-Idaho. He is also a two-time finalist for the Orange County Business Journal “CFO of the Year - Public Companies”.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW Holdings, Inc.’s headquarters is located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com .

