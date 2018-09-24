DPW Holdings’ SpyGlass Hill Capital Lending Corp. Announces Launch of MonthlyInterest.com Internet Investment Portal

Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) (“DPW”), a diversified holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, SpyGlass Hill Capital Lending, Corp. launched MonthlyInterest.com, an online portal that facilitates investments that pay monthly interest.

MonthlyInterest.com enables individuals to select the industry, the length of the investment and the interest rate that best fits their need, each of which pays interest monthly. The investments may include real estate developments, specialized high-tech manufacturing, commercial lending and other pecuniary projects.

“Our team is creating a win-win situation,” stated DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III. “Main Street investors are being offered a variety of investment opportunities, including an initial offering through a perpetual preferred that pays 10% annualized return paid monthly. We expect MonthlyInterest.com to serve as an important source of private funding for DPW, its investment portfolio and divisions as well as our subsidiary, Digital Power Lending, LLC. Together, we continue to position for further expansion in 2019 that will benefit of all DPW Holdings’ shareholders.”

Digital Power Lending, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SpyGlass Hill Capital Lending Corp.

About MonthlyInterest.com

MonthlyInterest.com offers investments that pay monthly interest or monthly dividends. Each of the offerings on MonthlyInterest.com have different monthly interest rates depending upon the industry segment in which the company operates and the length of the loan as stated by the offering company. MonthlyInterest.com users have the ability to select the offering in which they want to invest. To find out more, please visit MonthlyInterest.com . For any questions, please use the ‘message’ feature on the website, email at info@monthlyinterest.com , or call 888-488-4231.

About Digital Power Lending

Digital Power Lending, LLC (“DPL”) is a California Finance Lender (License No. 60 DBO-77905) that specializes in providing capital financing for small businesses through innovative products and services. DPL is a referral-based business seeking unique opportunities to assist in the growth of dynamic companies with operational experience and market accepted products and services. DPL, a California limited liability company, www.DigitalPowerLending.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spyglass Hill Capital Lending Corp., a Delaware Corporation. Spyglass Hill Capital Lending Corp., www.SpyGlassHillCLC.com , is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPW Holdings, Inc.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW Holdings, Inc.’s headquarters is located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.com and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com .

