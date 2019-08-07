DPW :  DPW Holdings to Host Conference Call to Update Investors on Digital Farms

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW” or the “Company”) invites all shareholders, investors, and interested parties to a Digital Farms, Inc. dedicated Investor conference call and webcast updating recent activities taking place at the wholly owned subsidiary.

Digital Farms, Inc. is a featured company of DPW Holdings and as such, investor questions continue to focus on topics regarding Digital Farms, so we created this opportunity to share. The upcoming call is scheduled for a full hour, dedicated solely to Digital Farms including updates on the data center real estate purchase, crypto-mining, the status of becoming a separate publicly-traded company, on high-density blockchain opportunities as well as prospects on traditional data center management, and other future plans for the company. Investors are encouraged to send questions in advance to IR@DPWHoldings.com so as many can be addressed.

CEO Darren Magot said, “We are looking forward to discuss the exciting developments within Digital Farms. The company has adapted and evolved over the past quarter and is now positioned to take advantage of this unique space as Bitcoin prices are on the upswing.”

The call will take place on Friday, August 23rd at 1:30 PDT/4:30 EDT. To participate, registration is required via the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l3eacsO0R5GK7rBqPoR8LQ

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that may provide a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

