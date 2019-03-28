Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  DPW Holdings Inc    DPW

DPW HOLDINGS INC

(DPW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse MKT - 03/28 06:30:00 pm
0.7053 USD   -0.01%
07:01pDPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Newport Beach, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock and warrants for sale in an underwritten public offering. DPW Holdings, Inc. intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and the repayment of debt. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-222132) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and prospectus may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or via telephone at 212-624-2006 or email: prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that DPW Holdings, Inc. has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about DPW Holdings, Inc. and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.


Contacts: 
IR@DPWHoldings.com or 1-888-753-2235.

DPW Holdings - Corporate Logo Dark Blue Lettering Only 01052018.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DPW HOLDINGS INC
07:01pDPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering
GL
More news
Chart DPW HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
DPW Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Milton C. Ault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amos Kohn President & Director
William B. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Moti Rosenberg Independent Director
Robert O. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DPW HOLDINGS INC588.20%4
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-60.73%33 705
TE CONNECTIVITY7.52%27 556
IPG PHOTONICS30.53%7 831
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.32.97%5 971
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 790
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.