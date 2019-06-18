DPW : Refinances Outstanding Debt

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,”
or the “Company”) announced that the Company has consummated a
transaction with its senior lender to refinance its outstanding debt
through the issuance of a secured, non-convertible promissory note in
the principal amount of $2,900,000 for which it received $2,800,000 in
gross proceeds. The Company used the gross proceeds to repay an
outstanding convertible promissory note to the lender and used the
remainder to extinguish other short-term debt in the aggregate amount of
approximately $1,000,000. The Company also stated that it continues to
work with certain other of its creditors to decrease its debt and
improve its capital structure while moving forward with its growth and
profitability objectives for 2019. As stated during its Investor
Conference on February 25, 2019, the Company’s goals for this year
include decreasing its debt, increasing both its revenue and
profitability and providing greater shareholder value. In consideration
for the lender agreeing to enter into the refinancing described above,
the Company agreed to issue it 500,000 shares of its common stock,
subject to the approval by the NYSE American, and to register such
shares with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “We are very
pleased we were able to work with our lenders to reduce more of our
short-term debt and restructure and strengthen our balance sheet. This
particular transaction eliminates eight creditors, simplifies our
balance sheet and audit workload and reduces our overhead costs. The
Company remains dedicated to increasing its revenue growth, improve its
bottom-line results and attain its stated goals for 2019. We are very
pleased our creditors continue to work with us as we strive to improve
our capital structure.”
About DPW Holdings, Inc.
DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by
acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that hold
global potential. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic
investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support
a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial,
telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition,
the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties
and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a
licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201
Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.
