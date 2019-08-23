DPW : ' Conference Call and Webcast Today Postponed

Update on Digital Farms Rescheduled to August 26, 2019

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (“DPW” or the “Company”), today announced that its Conference Call and Webcast updating stockholders, investors and interested parties on Digital Farms, Inc. (“DFI”), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has been postponed from August 23, 2019 to August 26, 2019 (4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT). The Conference Call and Webcast was originally announced on August 7, 2019. Topics to be covered include a status report on the data center real estate purchase, crypto-mining, blockchain opportunities and becoming publicly traded on a national securities exchange. To participate, registration is required via the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l3eacsO0R5GK7rBqPoR8LQ

For more information, DPW recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.DPWHoldings.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies that may provide a global impact. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, commercial lending, blockchain technology and data center management, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW’s headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

