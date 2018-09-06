Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Dr Hoenle AG    HNL   DE0005157101

DR HOENLE AG (HNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PTA-News: Dr. Hönle AG: Dr. Hönle AG is included in SDAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

Business news for the stock market

Gräfelfing/München (pta033/06.09.2018/16:50) - Dr. Hönle AG, an innovative technology company located in Gräfelfing near Munich, will be included in the SDAX. Deutsche Börse has passed extensive rule changes for the indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX. As part of this new regulation and due to the significant increase in its market capitalisation, Dr. Hönle AG will be listed on the SDAX as from September 24, 2018.

CFO Norbert Haimerl commented: 'Hönle Group has developed successfully in recent years. We have expanded our product range considerably and today we are a group with three business segments: In addition to equipment and systems in the field of UV technology, our business activities also include the segments glass and lamps as well as industrial adhesives. Especially in the adhesives segment, we have grown significantly in recent years.
In the nine-month period, we more than doubled our consolidated result. In context of interesting target markets, our company structure offers the opportunity to continue growing dynamically in the future. '

The preliminary figures for the 2017/2018 financial year will be published on December 14, 2018.

About Hönle
Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company with head office in Gräfelfing, near Munich. With a staff level of about 600 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for different industrial production processes. The equipment is used for drying inks and coatings, curing adhesives and plastics, disinfecting surfaces, and in the simulation of natural sunlight. The company's business activities also include the development and sale of industrial adhesives and sealings. In addition, the group manufactures UV lamps that are used in water sterilisation and for other applications, and produces tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass that are used by various branches of industry. The Hönle Group is represented worldwide in 28 countries by own companies and sales partners.

(end)

emitter: Dr. Hönle AG
address: Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München
country: Germany
contact person: Peter Weinert
phone: +49 89 85608-173
e-mail: peter.weinert@hoenle.de
website: www.hoenle.de

ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)
stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20180906033 ]

Disclaimer

Dr. Hönle AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 15:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DR HOENLE AG
05:07pPTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Dr. Hönle AG is included in SDAX
PU
08/10PTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Operating result surges by 132% to Euro 19.9 million
PU
06/20PTA-ADHOC : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle increases its profit forecast to between Euro 26..
PU
06/13PTA-DD : Dr. Hönle AG: Managers' transactions announcement according to article ..
PU
05/18PTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Operating result surges by 168 % to Euro 15.0 million
PU
05/15DR HOENLE AG : half-yearly earnings release
03/22DR HOENLE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22PTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle reports a great leap in earnings in the first qua..
PU
01/29PTA-AFR : Dr. Hönle AG: Pre-announcement of a financial report according to arti..
PU
2017PTA-NEWS : Dr. Hönle AG: Hönle Group increases consolidated result by 26 %
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 123 M
EBIT 2018 28,0 M
Net income 2018 19,5 M
Finance 2018 9,10 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 21,36
P/E ratio 2019 18,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart DR HOENLE AG
Duration : Period :
Dr Hoenle AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR HOENLE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,0 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Hönle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Haimerl Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Runge Chief Sales & Technology Officer
Günther Henrich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Gimple Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR HOENLE AG52.09%484
FANUC CORP-22.77%39 141
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.81%34 559
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES16.51%30 767
INGERSOLL-RAND15.52%24 977
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.45%23 129
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.