PTA-News: Dr. Hönle AG: Dr. Hönle AG is included in SDAX

Business news for the stock market



Gräfelfing/München (pta033/06.09.2018/16:50) - Dr. Hönle AG, an innovative technology company located in Gräfelfing near Munich, will be included in the SDAX. Deutsche Börse has passed extensive rule changes for the indices DAX, MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX. As part of this new regulation and due to the significant increase in its market capitalisation, Dr. Hönle AG will be listed on the SDAX as from September 24, 2018.

CFO Norbert Haimerl commented: 'Hönle Group has developed successfully in recent years. We have expanded our product range considerably and today we are a group with three business segments: In addition to equipment and systems in the field of UV technology, our business activities also include the segments glass and lamps as well as industrial adhesives. Especially in the adhesives segment, we have grown significantly in recent years.

In the nine-month period, we more than doubled our consolidated result. In context of interesting target markets, our company structure offers the opportunity to continue growing dynamically in the future. '

The preliminary figures for the 2017/2018 financial year will be published on December 14, 2018.

About Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG is a listed technology company with head office in Gräfelfing, near Munich. With a staff level of about 600 employees, the Hönle Group develops innovative solutions for different industrial production processes. The equipment is used for drying inks and coatings, curing adhesives and plastics, disinfecting surfaces, and in the simulation of natural sunlight. The company's business activities also include the development and sale of industrial adhesives and sealings. In addition, the group manufactures UV lamps that are used in water sterilisation and for other applications, and produces tubing and semi-finished goods made of quartz glass that are used by various branches of industry. The Hönle Group is represented worldwide in 28 countries by own companies and sales partners.

(end)

emitter: Dr. Hönle AG

address: Lochhamer Schlag 1, 82166 Gräfelfing/München

country: Germany

contact person: Peter Weinert

phone: +49 89 85608-173

e-mail: peter.weinert@hoenle.de

website: www.hoenle.de

ISIN(s): DE0005157101 (share)

stock exchanges: regulated market in Frankfurt; free market in Stuttgart, free market in Munich, free market in Hamburg, free market in Dusseldorf, free market in Hannover; open market in Berlin, Tradegate

[ source: http://www.pressetext.com/news/20180906033 ]